ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy