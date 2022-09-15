Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Week 4 high school rewind: MacArthur honors undefeated 1972 Generals team during Decatur city game
DECATUR -- The MacArthur football team had a surprise in store on Friday. When the Generals team captains came out for the coin toss before their Decatur city game with Eisenhower everything looked normal. The four players — Rodrick Millsap, Brylan McHood-Jones, Azarion Richardson and Jamari Tennin — were dressed...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Herald & Review
Why Pritzker’s administration gave millions to relatives of his Republican rival
CHICAGO - Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey regularly rails against government spending while accusing Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of trying to solve the state’s problems merely by tossing money into “the four winds.”. “That’s all we ever hear for solutions in Illinois — more money, more spending,”...
