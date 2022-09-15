Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Abortion clinic plans to stay open after Indiana’s new abortion ban
At least one abortion clinic plans on staying open to provide other services as the state’s new law banning most abortions take effect Thursday. The people in charge at Whole Woman’s Health in South Bend, say they will stay within the law but will help provide women who want abortions, access.
Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law?
It is the height of irony that the new GOP-backed abortion restrictions could be undone by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. RFRA caused massive controversy in 2015 because conservative groups and some Hoosiers wanted to use it to justify discrimination, specifically against gay and lesbian Hoosiers who they disagreed with based on religious beliefs. Think […] The post Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wboi.org
What’s next for advocates now that Indiana’s new abortion ban is law
With Indiana’s abortion ban now in effect, local organizers say the focus of their efforts has shifted. While some abortion-rights advocates are looking to the fall general election to vote supportive candidates into office, one of the state’s most promient anti-abortion groups said it will lobby lawmakers to pass a stricter abortion ban next legislative session.
Many health care experts in Indiana unsure of answers to patients' abortion questions
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's abortion ban is now in effect with very few exceptions to the law. The only procedures allowed are for women who were raped, victims of incest, whose lives are in danger or whose fetus has a fatal condition. Local health care providers are trying to navigate...
Most Hoosier voters aren’t extreme. Why are our lawmakers?
Voters in Madison, Delaware and Henry counties might reasonably suppose they sent their state senator to the Indiana Statehouse to represent them. But instead, Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, declared on the Senate floor this summer: “I’m up here today to represent Jesus.” Gaskill was explaining why he would vote to ban nearly all abortions in […] The post Most Hoosier voters aren’t extreme. Why are our lawmakers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana AG Rokita talks enforcement of abortion ban, lawsuits filed
INDIANAPOLIS – Two lawsuits have been filed challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, and although they did not stop the law from taking effect Thursday, at least one of them could put the ban on hold if a preliminary injunction is issued. The ACLU of Indiana filed both lawsuits. The first, filed in partnership with abortion […]
wrtv.com
Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
wfyi.org
Is Indiana's abortion law bad for business?
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the state’s new abortion law late on a Friday. The next day, Indiana-based corporations Eli Lilly and Cummins released statements saying the near-total ban would make it more difficult to recruit employees. And by Monday afternoon, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had a message for Indiana businesses.
