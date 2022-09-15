Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Talks About When He’ll Know it’s Time to Walk Away
When Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman stopped by to talk with insider David Vassegh after the Dodgers clinched the NL West on Tuesday night, the topics of discussion ranged far and wide as they discussed the great 2022 Los Angeles team. The Dodgers have made the postseason in...
Dodgers Dominate MLB Attendance Rankings for Ninth Straight Season
It pays to have the best fans in baseball. For the ninth year in a row (2020 had empty stadiums), Dodger Stadium leads the other 29 ballparks in home-game attendance. The Dodgers have led the league in attendance since 2013 — the same year they began their dominant stretch of NL West titles and postseason appearances.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Owns Padres Trolls, Dustin May’s Injury Scare, Gonsolin Update And More
Another great weekend and great week of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball! The club went 5-1 over this last week as it put a bow on the second to last road trip of the regular season. Along the way, LA celebrated its 9th NL West division title of the last 10...
Dodgers Highlights: LA Does Just Enough To Sweep Arch Rival Giants
Your Los Angeles Dodgers have swept the San Francisco Giants in their season series finale. They pull out the win in extras 4-3. Overall, the Dodgers take 15 of the 19 meetings in the 2022 season. After a season where the Dodgers and the Giants battled neck and neck for the division crown, Dodgers dominate the NL west with ease in 2022, specifically the Giants.
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax & Fernando Valenzuela Set Shutout Records, Hideo Nomo Throws No-Hitter, Joe Torre Announces Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long line of star pitchers and on this day in franchise history, those stars shined a little brighter throughout the years. On Sept. 17, 1963, Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax pitched a shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sportsman’s Park while giving up just four hits.
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Finally Returns to the Starting Lineup
Batting ninth and starting at second base for your Los Angeles Dodgers, number 9… Gavin Lux!. After being sidelined with a neck issue for the last two-plus weeks, Lux finally returns to the starting lineup for the Dodgers. The 24 year old had been in the midst of his finest season as a big leaguer so far. In a career-high 115 games, he’s slashed .293/.368/.428 with 18 doubles, a league-leading 7 triples, 6 home runs and 42 runs batted in.
Dodgers Highlights: No No-No, but L.A. Downs Giants
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 5-0, on Friday night, knocking around Logan Webb for four runs on seven hits in four innings. Los Angeles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Freddie Freeman in the ninth. Dustin May threw five hitless innings to earn the win, allowing just...
Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Reacts to First Outing in Months
The Dodgers signed Tommy Kahnle to a two-year contract prior to the 2021 season, knowing he had recently had Tommy John surgery and would likely miss all of 2021. What they didn’t know was that he would also miss most of 2022 with a couple different injuries, allowing the 33-year-old Kahnle to pitch in just four games over the first five months of the season.
Dodgers Open to Replacing Craig Kimbrel? Could Closer Cost LA World Series?
After eight straight scoreless and hitless appearances from Craig Kimbrel, we knew he had to come back down to earth at some point. And unfortunately, that day came. And even more unfortunately, he did so by giving up a walk-off three-run dinger on Wednesday to a guy hitting .217 on the year.
Dodgers vs Giants: How to Watch Sunday’s Game, Streaming, First Pitch and More
Today, the Dodgers and Giants match up for the final time this season. For those looking to watch the season finale between these two rivals, SportsNet LA is NOT carrying the coverage today. Last week the game was picked up as LA’s last ESPN broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball for 2022.
Dodgers Injury News: Gonsolin, Treinen, Lux, Graterol, Kahnle, Playoff Rotation
The injury bug hit the Dodgers at a tough time. After already losing Walker Buehler for the year (and most of next), the bad news on the Dodgers’ pitching staff continued. Tony Gonsolin, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, Yency Almonte and David Price all currently find themselves on the Injured List, and are trying to get ramped up before the postseason.
Dodgers vs Giants: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 17
The Dodgers took care of business last night as they held their arch rival Giants to two hits in a 5-0 win in San Francisco. Dodgers right-hander ace Dustin May took a no-hitter into 5 but was pulled out due to his pitch count and recently returning from Tommy John surgery a month ago.
Dodgers News: David Price Ticking Towards Return from IL
The Dodgers have been the most dominant team in baseball. What makes this feat so impressive is the amount of injuries pile up but yet the Dodgers continue to find ways to win ball games. Among the injuries, key players are hopeful for a return with David Price adding his...
Dodgers: Injury Update on Gonsolin, Almonte, Treinen and More
The injury bug has hit the Dodgers pitching staff mightily in the 2022 season. Major pieces are out for the season and many have missed a significant amount of time. However, even with all these injuries, the Dodgers have managed to have the best record in the MLB. Not exactly the recipe you want to have the best record, but I won’t complain.
Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland
In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
Dodgers News: Seven L.A. Prospects Named to Arizona Fall League Roster
The Dodgers announced on Friday that seven players from their minor-league system will be playing for the Glendale Desert Dogs of the Arizona Fall League next month. Vivas is on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster, and a few of the others are likely 40-man additions this offseason. The AFL is...
Dodgers Insider Expects Multiple Teams in on Trea Turner Free Agency Sweepstakes
Dodgers insider David Vassegh joined the Petros & Money show on AM570 on Thursday to talk about the Dodgers clinching the division, Vassegh going goggle-free in the clubhouse celebration, and, of course, Vassegh’s poor sliding technique. The topic eventually turned to shortstop Trea Turner, who is set to hit...
MLB Odds: Royals vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox will continue their weekend series at Fenway Park with a Saturday afternoon matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Royals-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. The Kansas City...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Talks About the Challenges of Keeping Players Rested But Not Rusty
The Dodgers handled business earlier this week against the Arizona Diamondbacks as they clinched the NL West for the 9th time in 10 years. After a season where LA and arch rivals, San Francisco Giants battled till the end for the division, it took the Dodgers only 141 games to clinch the division this year (only one other team has clinched a playoff berth).
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Has Exceeded Expectations for Andrew Friedman
After the Dodgers clinched the National League West on Tuesday night, Los Angeles president of baseball operations talked with insider David Vassegh about all the things that led to that moment. One of the keys in Friedman’s mind was first baseman Freddie Freeman, who signed with L.A. during spring training...
