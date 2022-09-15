ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Los Angeles Dodgers have swept the San Francisco Giants in their season series finale. They pull out the win in extras 4-3. Overall, the Dodgers take 15 of the 19 meetings in the 2022 season. After a season where the Dodgers and the Giants battled neck and neck for the division crown, Dodgers dominate the NL west with ease in 2022, specifically the Giants.
