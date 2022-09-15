Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Arraez left Wednesday's game versus the Royals due to hamstring tightness, but his MRI came back clean and he's considered day-to-day. Kyle Garlick will cover the leadoff role and be the Twins' designated hitter Thursday while Jermaine Palacios starts on second base and bats eighth.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO