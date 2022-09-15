Read full article on original website
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax & Fernando Valenzuela Set Shutout Records, Hideo Nomo Throws No-Hitter, Joe Torre Announces Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long line of star pitchers and on this day in franchise history, those stars shined a little brighter throughout the years. On Sept. 17, 1963, Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax pitched a shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sportsman’s Park while giving up just four hits.
Corey Dickerson starting Game 2 Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits,...
Luis Arraez (hamstring) left off Twins' Thursday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Arraez left Wednesday's game versus the Royals due to hamstring tightness, but his MRI came back clean and he's considered day-to-day. Kyle Garlick will cover the leadoff role and be the Twins' designated hitter Thursday while Jermaine Palacios starts on second base and bats eighth.
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
Jonathan Aranda starting Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Aranda is getting the nod is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 38 plate appearances this season, Aranda has a .343 batting average...
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Corey Dickerson batting fifth for Cardinals on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Dickerson will start in left field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Fernando Cruz and the Reds. Alec Burleson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dickerson for 9.2 FanDuel points...
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Miguel Andujar batting fifth for Yankees on Saturday
New York Yankees utility-man Miguel Andujar is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Andujar will take over left field after Aaron Hicks was rested in Milwaukee against right-hander Brandon Woodruff. numberFire's models project Andujar to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
San Francisco's Evan Longoria hitting fifth on Saturday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will take over third base after David Villar was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Willie Calhoun was rested versus Dodgers' southpaw Julio Urias. numberFire's models project Longoria to score 11.3 FanDuel...
Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
Donovan Solano operating first base for Reds on Saturday evening
Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is batting fourth i Saturday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Solano will man first base after Matt Reynold was left on the bench in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Solano to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
J.D. Davis batting cleanup in San Francisco's Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will man first base after Wilmer Flores was moved to second, Thairo Estrada was shifted to left field, and joc Pederson was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project...
Detroit's Javier Baez scratched on Saturday, Ryan Kreidler to start
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Ryan Kreidler will take over the shortstop position and bat seventh after Javier Baez was scratched. In a matchup against right-hander Davis Martin, Kreidler's Saturday FanDue salary stands at $2,100.
