Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
WBKO

Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare. Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the...
WIBC.com

Daycare Killing Suspect Identified, Victim & Suspect Knew Each Other

INDIANAPOLIS — The murder at a west Indianapolis daycare Friday morning was domestic related, according to Indianapolis Metro Police. In a Friday afternoon media briefing, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the victim and suspect knew one another. The suspect is 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell. He’s accused of shooting the woman as she dropped her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center near 10th and North Holmes around 7:30 in the morning.
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 shot, critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot on the city’s east side and is in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3100 block of east Washington Street Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival officers located a person with gunshot wounds. There is...
Fox 59

IMPD investigating deadly shooting on near west side

Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a person died in a shooting near a daycare on the near west side. IMPD investigating deadly shooting on near west side. Ring video of man abandoning dog in apartment laundry …. IMPD provides update in officer-involved shooting. Indianapolis Indians’ Manager and Outfielder reflect …
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
FOX59

PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
WTHR

23-year-old Indianapolis man charged in woman's 2016 murder

INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
WTHR

IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Indianapolis Friday morning. The incident happened at 10th and North Delaware streets. Police said a man is being taken to a hospital but did not give an update on his condition. Police are asking drivers and people to avoid...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Person critically injured in near east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side early Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, east of South Rural Street, for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound/s.
Fox 59

Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
FOX59

Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death […]
