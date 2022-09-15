Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 59
Suspect in deadly daycare shooting previously charged for multiple felonies
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect of the deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping her kids off at daycare, is not facing his first offense, however, one of many. Hours after the shooting, around 10:20 a.m., police encountered the suspected gunman near 10th and Delaware streets after someone saw a car matching the description of his vehicle. Police shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital.
Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy's NE side
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.
WBKO
Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare. Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the...
WIBC.com
Daycare Killing Suspect Identified, Victim & Suspect Knew Each Other
INDIANAPOLIS — The murder at a west Indianapolis daycare Friday morning was domestic related, according to Indianapolis Metro Police. In a Friday afternoon media briefing, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said the victim and suspect knew one another. The suspect is 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell. He’s accused of shooting the woman as she dropped her kids off at the Charity Church Child Care Center near 10th and North Holmes around 7:30 in the morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 shot, critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot on the city’s east side and is in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3100 block of east Washington Street Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival officers located a person with gunshot wounds. There is...
Fox 59
IMPD investigating deadly shooting on near west side
Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a person died in a shooting near a daycare on the near west side. IMPD investigating deadly shooting on near west side. Ring video of man abandoning dog in apartment laundry …. IMPD provides update in officer-involved shooting. Indianapolis Indians’ Manager and Outfielder reflect …
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, on the city’s east side, on report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is currently reported to be in critical condition.
PHOTOS: Inside the business where suspect is accused of shooting at IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has shared photos inside the business where a man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at IMPD officers who were executing a search warrant early Thursday. The business, which has not been named, is in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. As previously reported, IMPD investigators […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
23-year-old Indianapolis man charged in woman's 2016 murder
INDIANAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Indianapolis man is facing murder charges for the death of a woman who was killed more than six years ago. Police found the body of 41-year-old Angela Wright in the street in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis early in the morning of July 14, 2016. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent trauma to her head.
IMPD investigating officer-involved shooting downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Indianapolis Friday morning. The incident happened at 10th and North Delaware streets. Police said a man is being taken to a hospital but did not give an update on his condition. Police are asking drivers and people to avoid...
Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident
The officer confronted and battered the man, leaving him with injuries to his face and ribs, state police said.
Fox 59
Man shot, killed overnight on Indy's northwest side
A person was shot and killed in early Saturday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-shot-killed-on-indys-northwest-side-2/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Neighbors react to man shot and killed overnight
Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 5100 block Winterberry Drive, which is in the area of 56th Street and Moller Road. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-shot-killed-on-indys-northwest-side-2/
Person critically injured in near east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side early Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 3100 block of East Washington Street, east of South Rural Street, for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound/s.
Habitual offender sentenced for federal gun crimes after traffic stop
CHARLESTON , WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Indiana man was sentenced Friday on charges for federal gun crimes. Reports from the Parkersburg Police Department indicate that Steven Loren Mandrell, 44 of Indianapolis, Indiana, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison Friday, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
WIBC.com
Police Fire Shots At 10th And Delaware, One Man Taken To Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are said to have fired shots in a shooting on the north side of downtown Indy. IMPD said the shooting was around 10:30 near 10th and Delaware. The public is being asked to avoid the area. Police not saying what led up to the shooting,...
Fox 59
Indy police pursuit ends in fatal crash on I-465, killing 1 and injuring others
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning on I-465 southbound after the subject of a police pursuit began driving the wrong way at mile marker 12. According to police, a vehicle pursuit is what led to the crash however it was called...
Fox 59
Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located...
WISH-TV
Docs: Taxi driver was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe a murdered Indianapolis cab driver had a dispute over money and was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot last week. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two suspects in the case and court documents acquired by News 8 outline what...
Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death […]
Comments / 7