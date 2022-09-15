Read full article on original website
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Latest Episode Seemingly Debunks a Major Daredevil Theory
She-Hulk might have just turned a popular Daredevil theory on its head with this week's episode. Near the end of the fifth installment of the Disney+ series, Matt Murdock's alter-ego made its first physical appearance in the show. However, it wasn't the beloved lawyer but his helmet for the Daredevil costume, in all of it's yellow glory. A lot of speculation about Charlie Cox's presence in She-Hulk has centered around that suit being repainted for the MCU. But, it seems like the cowl mask that Luke the tailor has in his possession is a custom order. Now, it could be just as easy as coloring the existing gear, but something else seems to be going on entirely. Daredevil probably needed a refresh and the fashion-minded businessman may have made some executive decisions. (Some fans are hoping for the yellow to stick around, others want to go back to blood red all over look, heck there are viewers hoping for an all black look with red accents!) Only time will tell, check it out down below.
ComicBook
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead and getting subscribers prepared for what's to come. On Thursday, Disney announced the full lineup of movie, TV shows, and specials making their way to Disney+ throughout the month of October. Whether you're looking for new family programming, live reality competitions, or something sinister from Marvel Studios, there's a lot worth getting exciting about on Disney+ next month.
The Latest Episode of 'She-Hulk' Dropped the Biggest Easter Egg Yet (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers if you're not caught up on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Episode 5 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks more than halfway through the Disney Plus series, and with it, more questions of when *certain* characters will finally appear. But at the end of She-Hulk Episode 5, one of those questions might be answered with the appearance of a mysterious helmet in a box.
ComicBook
Keke Palmer Reacts to Marvel Fans Wanting Her to Play X-Men's Rogue
Keke Palmer addressed the Marvel fans who want her to be Rogue, and she's absolutely down for it. A viral TikTok from @jacobfordrigway explained that the X-Men hero would be a good vehicle for her to showcase some of that personality. After NOPE and her recent social media activity, it seems like a good idea. Her hosting stint on Password also communicates some of what you could expect. It turns out a lot of Marvel fans would like nothing more than Palmer getting to trot out a southern accent and throw buses at people. It seems like the Lightyear star is excited about the prospect on Twitter as well. She joked that her agent needs to come through. That's hardly a shock though, that Marvel Studios money is not a joke, and it's steady work for almost half a decade or more depending on what hero you end up signing on as. You can check out her reaction to the video right here down below.
tvinsider.com
‘She-Hulk’ Star Jameela Jamil Teases Titania’s ‘Relentless’ Ways, Promises More Fight
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Season 1, Episode 5, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”]. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) faced her biggest battle yet this season when she found herself fighting super influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) in court for control over the She-Hulk moniker in, “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans.”
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in 'The Whale': 'I wanted to disappear'
Brendan Fraser says transforming into a 600-pound man in "The Whale" took a major toll on him. Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher nearing the end of his life. About a month into filming, the movie’s director, Darren Aronofsky, said that the actor was "all pedal and no gas."
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy confirms return of Kate Walsh after Ellen Pompeo takes reduced role
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy has confirmed the return of Kate Walsh in season 19. Show bosses are bringing back the fan-favourite cast member as Addison Montgomery, following the news that Ellen Pompeo is going to be taking a limited role going forward. Walsh most recently...
A Former 'Karate Kid' Star Made a Surprise Appearance in 'Cobra Kai' Season 5
A friendly face from the original Karate Kid franchise made a surprise appearance in Cobra Kai Season 5. Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) first appeared in Karate Kid III. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) met Jessica in the third Karate Kid film when she was working at a pottery store in Los Angeles. The pair became fast friends — Jessica always had Daniel's back.
Viola Davis and Gina Prince-Bythewood on the Battle to Get ‘The Woman King’ Made
The first time Gina Prince-Bythewood and Viola Davis met about The Woman King, in the offices of Davis’ production company in the spring of 2020, the filmmaker broke one of the rules of her trade. “As I started talking about my connection to the material, I lost it,” Prince-Bythewood says. “There’s no crying in directing. But I cried there. And I left going, ‘Fuck, did I just blow it? Is V going to think I’m weak?’ “ It’s hard to imagine Prince-Bythewood giving anyone an impression of weakness. The director, a former basketball and track star whose filmography ranges from the...
Collider
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne to Lead Cast in 'Inappropriate Behavior'
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne are set to star in the upcoming road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior. The feature is helmed by actor/director Tony Goldwyn who will direct from a script by Tony Spiridakis. The movie will also feature Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey Reunite At D23: Sweet Video
If ever there was a time to dance it out… Grey’s Anatomy fans rejoiced as the show’s OG lovebirds, Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey reunited at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim on September 9th. The occasion? Both were on hand to receive a very special award.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’ (Video)
The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”. Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.
Emmys 2022: Amanda Seyfried Wins Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Hulu's The Dropout
That’s Emmy-winning actress Amanda Seyfried to you. At Monday’s 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony, the Big Love vet snagged won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. Seyfried prevailed over fellow nominees Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Margaret Qualley (Maid), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Lily James (Pam & Tommy) and Toni Collette (The Staircase). In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Seyfried, we wrote, “Much has been made about the skill with which Seyfried replicated Elizabeth Holmes’ trademark, oft-ridiculed voice — and with good reason. She nailed her alter ego’s performative, authoritative baritone. But the...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gives Power Her Cake
Power will win many new fans' hearts when Chainsaw Man premieres next month, as the Blood Devil holds a hatred for humans and devils that is adorable. Acting as one of the premiere devil hunters working under the mysterious Makima, Power has an affinity for felines which gets her into trouble and sets her on a path similar to Denji. Now, one cosplay has shared a new take on the popular anime character while also hinting at a "birthday surprise".
Collider
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
ComicBook
Primal Creator Reveals Spear And Fang's Story Won't Continue
Genndy Tartakovsky has confirmed that Spear and Fang's story is officially over, giving an in-depth interview following Primal's season two finale. This shouldn't come as a surprise considering the events that took place in the latest installment, though it still might be a bitter pill for many fans to swallow. Expanding on the brutal events that transpired, it seems that Tartakovsky is looking to venture forth into an anthology style should Primal return in the future for a season three.
