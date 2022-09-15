Read full article on original website
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says the DOJ is close to having enough evidence to indict Donald Trump
Bill Barr, who served in Trump's administration, told Fox News he hopes the DOJ does not indict the former president, but will be under pressure to do so.
Judge Aileen Cannon: Trump's request for 'special master' puts one of his judicial appointees in the spotlight
Former President Donald Trump's request for a "special master" to oversee the review of evidence gathered in the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate has thrust one of his own judicial appointees into the middle of his latest legal and political drama.
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
A former federal prosecutor said he thinks Donald Trump could potentially face treason charges. Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said the treason charge could result from his role in the Capitol riot. Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to "stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power," he said. Former...
Legal Experts See Higher Chances Of Trump Getting Indicted But Report Says DOJ May Not Bring Charges Until Midterms
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indictment appears more likely, although the timing of when the Justice Department would press the charges is still uncertain, according to multiple reports and views offered by legal experts. Indictment To Come This Month? Trump could be indicted sometime over the next 30 days,...
Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht
Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner
The latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department. Instead of filing a concise counter...
Will former President Trump be prosecuted following the Mar-a-Lago search?
The Department of Justice’s new filing regarding the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home suggests, but does not prove, a couple of crimes may have been committed. The filing points to possible obstruction of justice and possible lying to the FBI. Some conservatives suggest that Trump should not be prosecuted since Hillary Clinton was not for her handling of classified information.Aug. 31, 2022.
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
Mueller prosecutor reacts to 'shocking' unredacted Barr memo on Trump obstruction
A top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller called a Justice Department memo supporting Attorney General William Barr's decision not to prosecute former President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation a "shocking" document.
Top members of Congress spotted going to secure room with CIA director
Top lawmakers were seen going into a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, with CIA Director William Burns at the Capitol on Tuesday.
Justice Department asks appeals court to block Trump judge's Mar-a-Lago ruling
The Department of Justice is asking a federal appeals court to temporarily block a Trump-appointed judge's ruling that prevents it from using thousands of pages of government documents seized from the former president's Mar-a-Lago home, including hundreds of pages of classified records. The Justice Department previously argued that any delay...
Just how bad was DOJ under Trump and Bill Barr? Former New York prosecutor tells all
In June of 2020, the country was still in the throes of the COVID pandemic, and dealing with the prospect of a wild presidential campaign being waged in the middle of it. We were all glued to the TV watching doctors explain what happens when you go on a ventilator and looking at graphs that showed skyrocketing cases and death rates. There were a lot of important stories in that strange time that sort of passed under the radar. One of them was Attorney General Bill Barr's firing of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Now Berman has written a book about his time working under the Trump administration, "Holding the Line," and it's fascinating. The corruption of the Department of Justice under Barr was worse than we thought.
Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate former US attorney’s claim that Trump DOJ pressured his office to ‘aid them politically’
Washington CNN — The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate claims made by former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his forthcoming book that Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to “aid them politically.”. “Throughout my tenure as U.S. attorney,” Berman writes in the book according to...
At his first rally since the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump said 'it wasn't just my home that was raided, it was the hopes and dreams of every citizen who I've been fighting for'
At a rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump attacked the FBI for raiding his estate in Mar-a-Lago and claimed it impacted his supporters.
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
WATCH: Christie dismisses Trump defense, says DOJ had 'no choice' but to raid Mar-a-Lago
Chris Christie said he believes the Department of Justice had "no choice" but to raid former President Donald Trump's residence in pursuit of documents held after he left office. The former governor of New Jersey claimed part of the problem is how long it took for Trump's team to clear...
Feds raided ex-Trump Justice official in conspiracy, obstruction probe, filing say
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Former Trump administration lawyer Jeffrey Bossert Clark told Washington, D.C., legal regulators that a federal raid of his home in June was tied to a U.S. Justice Department investigation for conspiracy, false statements and obstruction of justice, according to a filing released on Wednesday.
DOJ appeals pause of criminal investigation into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
The Department of Justice appealed the pause of a criminal investigation into the classified documents discovered at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort last month. The DOJ asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that paused the investigation until...
Veteran New York judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during anFBI search of former President Trump’s Florida home last month. In her order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused a Justice Department request to...
DOJ sends some 40 subpoenas to Trump aides
The subpoenas are a step forward in the investigation of the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
