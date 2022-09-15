Construction Begins On $27M Project To Improve Connectivity From LIE To Crooked Hill Road

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the project to modify Exit 53 has begun as of Thursday, Sept. 15. Photo Credit: Gov. Kathy Hochul's Office

Construction is now underway on a $27 million project to provide motorists quicker access from the Long Island Expressway to several shopping and recreation areas.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the project to modify Exit 53 has begun.

The goal of the project is to improve connectivity from the LIE to shopping, commerce, and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road.

The project will allow motorists to easily access several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other businesses and residences in the area, officials said.

"My administration is committed to modernizing our transportation network for more seamless travel across New York State, and reliable connectivity for communities is a key component in our comprehensive approach," Hochul said. "This much-needed improvement along the Long Island Expressway will benefit motorists and help boost Long Island's regional economy as we continue to build a stronger Long Island for the future."

Hochul said construction started after planning and coordination from the New York State Department of Transportation, local officials, and the Federal Highway Administration.

The construction will mainly take place in the southwest quadrant of the Exit 53 interchange, officials said.

Hochul said she expects the project will be finished in 2023.

