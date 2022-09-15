the people raising heck about past slavery seem to always leave out the part about who ACTUALLY enslaved the ones that where brought to the US
Authoritarianism FORCED their own history on everyone, WHILE THEY BURN, ERASE and reject other peoples history. What is wrong with children learning the two, and enrich their mind with critical look at them. Isnt that freedom in learning, instead of brainwashing with one opinion.. Republican want Zombies for children...good luck to ignorant parents who said yes to these dumb authoritarian Governors.
What is not mentioned is that Texas fought for it's independence so they could have slaves as slavery was illegal in, Mexico at that time. This makes Project 1836 a celebration of Texas slavery, and that is jwrong on so many levels.
