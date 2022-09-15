ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 106

Brian Mcguire
2d ago

the people raising heck about past slavery seem to always leave out the part about who ACTUALLY enslaved the ones that where brought to the US

Reply(2)
26
delash
1d ago

Authoritarianism FORCED their own history on everyone, WHILE THEY BURN, ERASE and reject other peoples history. What is wrong with children learning the two, and enrich their mind with critical look at them. Isnt that freedom in learning, instead of brainwashing with one opinion.. Republican want Zombies for children...good luck to ignorant parents who said yes to these dumb authoritarian Governors.

Reply(1)
11
Darin 0 Williams
2d ago

What is not mentioned is that Texas fought for it's independence so they could have slaves as slavery was illegal in, Mexico at that time. This makes Project 1836 a celebration of Texas slavery, and that is jwrong on so many levels.

Reply(14)
41
Related
Click2Houston.com

TribCast: The impact of Texas’ changing demographics on elections

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode of TribCast, Matthew speaks with Alexa and James about Hispanics becoming the largest demographic group in Texas and what that means for the state’s politics.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Texas Government
State
Tennessee State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
TEXAS STATE
MIX 92-5

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The candidates for Tarrant County Judge share their priorities

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   The candidates for Texas Governor argue over defunding the police, two polls from different groups show potentially different outcomes for the November elections and Jack Fink is chatting one-on-one with the candidates for Tarrant County Judge.We cover these stories and more in this week's episode of Eye on Politics.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#The 1619 Project#1776 Project#Race Relations#Black History#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The New York Times#Black Americans#The Texas 1836 Project#The Houston Chronicle#African Americans#Nikole H
MIX 92-5

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
CBS DFW

Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board on Thursday declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in October 2021 had initially decided to unanimously recommend that Floyd become just the second person in Texas since 2010 to receive a posthumous pardon from the governor.But before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott could make a final decision in the case, the board in December reversed its decision, saying that "procedural errors" were found in its initial...
TEXAS STATE
The Veracity Report

New University of Texas Polling: Gov Abbott vs O’Rourke Some Interesting Possibilities

The most recent poll, taken by the University of Texas at Austin is in – this is what they found. The survey found that Abbott received 45% of support among registered voters, while 40% supported O’Rourke and 4% supported third-party candidates. Three percent of respondents named “Someone else” as their choice, and 8% said they have not thought about the race enough to have an opinion.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

In tight Nevada governor's race, Republican challenger Lombardo leans in to education

Locked in a tight race for Nevada governor, Republican nominee Joe Lombardo is throwing the book at his Democratic opponent, Gov. Steve Sisolak, on the issue of education. In recent weeks, Lombardo, who polls show is running neck and neck with Sisolak, has thrashed the incumbent on the issue, criticizing him on school safety, curriculum claims and pandemic-era school closures while pushing for “parents’ rights.”
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

465K+
Followers
55K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy