Tampa, FL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Skip Bayless Admits "Fear" For Tom Brady Ahead Of Saints Game

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints this weekend in what should be a thrilling matchup. During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe previewed this weekend's clash between the Buccaneers and Saints. Bayless is picking the Buccaneers to win this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Makes Official Decision On His Future With The Dallas Cowboys

A large group of Dallas Cowboys fans have grown tired of Jerry Jones and his decisions for the franchise. However, the 79-year-old NFL owner isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Jones sent a clear message about his future with the Cowboys this Friday morning. "I'll never sell this team," he said during a segment on 105.3 The Fan.
DALLAS, TX

