Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight
After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course
Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
Cowboys Signing Steelers Ex Ben Roethlisberger? Zany Rumor, Odds
“Big Ben” has 50/1 odds to sign with the Cowboys, per a gambling site.
Tyreek Hill Mocked By Chiefs Fans For His Mahomes Tweet
Tobin and Leroy reacted to a wild Thursday Night Football game that was full of big hits, big mistakes and big throws from Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was watching his former
How to watch the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football live online for free—and without cable
Amazon, which will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 2022, plans to offer the games a bit differently than fans are used to. Thursday night football, for the past few years, has been the domain of the NFL Network and Fox. But starting Sept. 15, change is in the air. Just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Yardbarker
Joe Montana, Steve Young believe 49ers are smart for bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo
The media is begging for a quarterback controversy in San Francisco, and there are no two people who are more familiar with that situation than Joe Montana and Steve Young. Both 49ers legends have some thoughts on the topic. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Montana and...
Skip Bayless Admits "Fear" For Tom Brady Ahead Of Saints Game
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints this weekend in what should be a thrilling matchup. During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe previewed this weekend's clash between the Buccaneers and Saints. Bayless is picking the Buccaneers to win this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Makes Official Decision On His Future With The Dallas Cowboys
A large group of Dallas Cowboys fans have grown tired of Jerry Jones and his decisions for the franchise. However, the 79-year-old NFL owner isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Jones sent a clear message about his future with the Cowboys this Friday morning. "I'll never sell this team," he said during a segment on 105.3 The Fan.
AthlonSports.com
Mike McCarthy Sends A Blunt Message To Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore
Is it safe to say Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could be on the hot seat? It certainly seems like it, at least based off what Mike McCarthy is saying this Friday morning. The Cowboys opened the 2022 season with a humiliating 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The...
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
Comments / 0