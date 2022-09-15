ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Volunteers wanted for project on remote island

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hvQ7_0hx66uH300

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife is partnering with Kure Atoll Conservancy to look for volunteers for habitat restoration in the Kure Atoll State Wildlife Sanctuary.

Kure Atoll, also known as Hōlanikū is a part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

According to the DLNR, it is 1,400 miles northwest of Oahu.

Kure Atoll is said to provide a habitat for wildlife, including the endangered Laysan duck and Hawaiian monk seal, along with 18 different species of seabird including Kaʻupu, the black-footed albatross and ʻAoʻū, the Christmas shearwater.

The DLNR is looking for volunteers to commit six to eight months to do the following:

-Invasive plant removal (manual and chemical)

-invasive species monitoring, plant identification

-wildlife monitoring and species identification

-native plant propagation and distribution

-safe animal handling

-beach cleanups to remove wildlife entanglement and ingestion hazards

DLNR said that the majority of the work will be on removing invasive plants.

To apply, the DLNR is asking applicants to send a resume, cover letter and three references to kureatoll@gmail.com.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KANEOHE, HI
KHON2

Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aloha Festivals Collection

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Mission to remove tons of garbage from marine sanctuary underway

HONOLULU(KHON2) — A million dollar mission to remove garbage from an important marine sanctuary is underway. Kevin O’Brien, founder of Papahanaumokuakea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), and his crew of 16 are preparing for their fifth mission to clean the Papahanaumokuakea Marine Sanctuary in the Northern Pacific, more than 1000 miles away from Honolulu. “There’s the […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Invasive Species#Invasive Plants#Christmas#H Lanik#Dlnr#Hawaiian#Ka Upu#Ao
KITV.com

Honolululu receives $850k more in CARES Act funds for homeless programs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD recently received over $850k of re-allocated Emergency CARES Act funds, allowing six Honolulu programs to extend their services by nine months. These funds will go to programs such as PACT's emergency shelter, new showers, and restroom hygiene...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Society
honolulumagazine.com

Best Spots on O‘ahu to Catch Amazing Sunrises and Sunsets

What is it about a sunrise or sunset that never gets old, no matter how many times you see it? Here in Hawai‘i we’re particularly spoiled, with sunsets that sport Rainbow-sherbet shades and sunrises full of high-drama and sky-streaking lights. We might go so far as to say that on O‘ahu, sunset- and sunrise-viewing is an extreme sport (extremely awesome, not exerting). In fact, you’ve probably got more than a few friends who swear by their favorite viewing spots, are we right? Sure. But have you tried any of our favorites, below? Let the sunset crawl begin!
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy