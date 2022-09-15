Volunteers wanted for project on remote island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife is partnering with Kure Atoll Conservancy to look for volunteers for habitat restoration in the Kure Atoll State Wildlife Sanctuary.

Kure Atoll, also known as Hōlanikū is a part of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

According to the DLNR, it is 1,400 miles northwest of Oahu.

Kure Atoll is said to provide a habitat for wildlife, including the endangered Laysan duck and Hawaiian monk seal, along with 18 different species of seabird including Kaʻupu, the black-footed albatross and ʻAoʻū, the Christmas shearwater.

The DLNR is looking for volunteers to commit six to eight months to do the following:

-Invasive plant removal (manual and chemical)

-invasive species monitoring, plant identification

-wildlife monitoring and species identification

-native plant propagation and distribution

-safe animal handling

-beach cleanups to remove wildlife entanglement and ingestion hazards

DLNR said that the majority of the work will be on removing invasive plants.

To apply, the DLNR is asking applicants to send a resume, cover letter and three references to kureatoll@gmail.com.

For more information, you can visit their website.