Dehumidifier Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2022-2030 | Market Size – USD 3.78 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Increasing spending on

Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video compete for second position behind Netflix in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region’s most developed streaming market. But, increasingly, all premium SVOD suppliers are focusing on profitability rather than simple growth. A new report from consultancy and research firm Media Partners Asia, “Australia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics” shows that Australian consumers streamed 24 billion minutes of premium online video between January and August this year. SVOD platforms accounted for 70% of viewing time, while broadcaster-operated platforms (BVOD) claimed 30%. The numbers reflect a mixture of measured usage and a panel of viewers. The report indicates that SVOD...

ECONOMY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO