Not all mobile ports and adaptations are created equal, even if big names are attached to the project. First-person shooter mobile games are always measured against how superior the performance and smooth the controls feel while playing. It's already tough to stack up to games that don't provide controller support since you can't test your favorite Android gaming controller to see if you can take your running and gunning to the next level. That's not to say touch-controls cannot be optimized for mobile play to compete against those with a controller, which is why we have rounded up some of the best FPS games on the platform, including titles with controller support and without — which FPS game will you be adding to your Android library?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO