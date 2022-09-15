Read full article on original website
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Delete these 35 apps now to protect your financial information
Cybersecurity experts are warning Android users to delete some 35 apps that compromised Google’s security by sneaking into the Pay Store. So far, the malicious apps have been downloaded more than two million times putting that number of devices at risk of data theft and hacking. Delete these apps.
The best FPS games on Android in 2022
Not all mobile ports and adaptations are created equal, even if big names are attached to the project. First-person shooter mobile games are always measured against how superior the performance and smooth the controls feel while playing. It's already tough to stack up to games that don't provide controller support since you can't test your favorite Android gaming controller to see if you can take your running and gunning to the next level. That's not to say touch-controls cannot be optimized for mobile play to compete against those with a controller, which is why we have rounded up some of the best FPS games on the platform, including titles with controller support and without — which FPS game will you be adding to your Android library?
Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is designed for mobile and Xbox gaming
Gaming on the go is better with the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. Designed specifically for both Xbox and cloud gaming, it has a gamepad design you’re comfortable with. Great for mobile gamers who use compatible Android devices, it boasts a whopping 30-hour battery life. Not only that, but it also has play-and-charge capability, which lets you enjoy day-long gaming as you’re out and about. Simply connect it to your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows PC using the 10′ braided USB cable. Furthermore, Superhuman Hearing, custom audio presets, and other features offer impressive audio abilities. With an ergonomic shape, cooling grips, and adjustable phone clip, it’s super comfortable for all-day use. Plus, it securely mounts on all compatible Android phones. And then just detach the clip to use it as a stand.
NME
Steam Deck official docks are being shown off at the Tokyo Game Show
Valve has been showing off the official dock for the Steam Deck on the floor at the Tokyo Game Show, with every Steam Deck present being mounted on the new hardware. The Steam Deck officially released in February 2022, providing a portable way to access Steam libraries and includes enough processing power for complex and taxing games to run smoothly, as well as a compatibility indicator which gives an idea of the experience players can expect before launching a game.
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox, PC and open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play...
happygamer.com
The Engaging Life Simulation Adventure Game Slime Rancher Will Be Removed From the Xbox Game Pass Upon The Release Of Its Sequel
Slime Rancher, the endearing first-person life simulation adventure game, will be removed from Xbox Game Pass later this month, according to creator Monomi Park. Slime Rancher was released as an early access title in January 2016, although it did not reach version 1.0 until August 2017. Following considerable acclaim, the game was later included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog in December 2020 and has since been one of the service’s prime selections for pleasant and cheerful titles.
Best Xbox Series X games to experience on Microsoft's latest console
The best Xbox Series X games you need to have in your library
IGN
Lies of P - 38 Minutes of Gameplay (Gamescom Demo Part 2)
Lies of P's director plays through the hot Soulslike's huge Gamescom gameplay demo. This 38-minute video is part 2 of that gameplay. Part 1 is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcasjvMAk7Q.
Business Insider
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
Free-to-play Ultimechs launches today for Oculus Quest 2 and VR headsets
Ultimechs is free-to-play and launching today for Oculus Quest 2, SteamVR, and Pico VR headsets.
Is the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack Worth it?
If you've been playing Overwatch lately in anticipation for its successor, you've likely wondered: Is the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack Worth it?. That little black box on the menu screen may look tantalizing enough with a premium Season 1 battle pass that fast-tracks your access to play new heroes. The $39.99 price may be less attractive, albeit awarding a 2000-coin chunk of change and fleet of new legendary, and epic skins. Taking the pros and cons of the preorder bundle into account, we're here to answer the question:
Intel's retiring the Pentium: a chip brand so famous Weird Al once wrote a song about it
The Intel Pentium and Celeron chips will be no more starting next year. Intel announced a new processor simply called the "Intel Processor," which is meant to replace the Pentium and Celeron line of entry-level CPUs the chipmaker plans to retire in 2023. Intel says it will "retire the Intel...
Odyssey Interactive Reveals Omega Strikers, a Cross-Platform Multiplayer Game for the Next Generation of Competitive Players
WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Odyssey Interactive, an independent game development studio founded by former Riot Games leads on League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, has revealed their debut title, Omega Strikers, a free-to-play cross-platform 3v3 knockout striker for the next generation of players. Omega Strikers is an innovative blend of the best parts of modern competitive multiplayer games, weaving in goal-focused objectives, physical fun and knockouts, and character depth and mastery into thrillingly fast-paced matches. Omega Strikers is now available in Closed Beta for PC via Steam and will be fully cross-platform when it launches to mobile devices later this year and across all major consoles in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005032/en/ Omega Strikers from Odyssey Interactive (Graphic: Business Wire)
Business Insider
How to find all of your downloads on an Android device
With all of the amazing features available on Android, like a high definition camera, apps for everything, lighting fast processing power, and so on, there is one thing that can be less than convenient: the difficulty of finding downloaded files. It's almost as if your smartphone's downloads disappear just as...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol
Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
So it begins: Elden Ring bags its first GOTY award
I bet everything on Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate
Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Maps: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new map pool is shaping up. In addition to third-person perspective playlists, MW2's multiplayer is set to feature Battle Maps for Ground War modes, which will also be used in Warzone 2.0. Joining the fray as well, of course, are Core Maps, which are custom-made and built exclusively for 6-v-6 game modes. This year, the Core Maps are also said to be slightly smaller and more straightforward in design than previous MP maps.
