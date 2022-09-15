Read full article on original website
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
36% of Consumers Say Instant Disbursements Boost Loyalty
Instant disbursements whether from government or private entities are increasingly popular with consumers when offered and have a major impact on consumer perceptions of senders. For the Disbursements Satisfaction Report 2022, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, we surveyed over 3,600 U.S. consumers about their payout preferences, finding that the...
AdWeek
Expanding Your Community by Tapping Into Web3 to Innovate and Inspire
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Today’s companies are more eager than ever to understand how to leverage Web3 trends and tools for business...
The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Organizational Evolution of Its Brand Portfolio Leadership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Today, Executive Chairman William P. Lauder and President and Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) (“ELC”) announced an organizational evolution across its brand portfolio to strategically position the company for long-term, sustainable growth in a fast-paced evolving global landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005700/en/ Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies (Photo: Business Wire)
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/ Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Ratio bags $411M in equity, credit for flexible subscription payment models
Co-founder and CEO Ashish Srimal founded Ratio in 2021 with CTO Mason Blake, and they have been heads down ever since working on the company’s concept, which is to help SaaS and technology companies tap into the $1.5 trillion subscription market for recurring revenue. Srimal was previously founder and...
A Number of Brands That Served the Black Community in the 1900s Are Being Resurrected by Black Women Entrepreneurs
A number of brands that served the Black community during the 1900s are being resurrected by Black women entrepreneurs who are continuing their legacies. The New York Times reports brands including Fashion Fair and MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker have been rebooted and their packaging and marketing have been updated. However, the goal of the brands, which was to generate wealth within the Black community hasn’t changed.
‘It kickstarts conversations’: the VR tool that makes diversity and inclusion training a ‘lived experience’
PwC’s In My Shoes is an immersive, first-hand experience that raises awareness of workplace discrimination
Never mind Bored Apes. NFTs will revolutionize customer engagement
Innovative uses of NFTs to reward and connect with customers are emerging in retail, consumer goods, media and entertainment, and travel—with widespread adoption soon to come.
Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
What Are Business Processes and Why They Matter
All business processes are not created equal. Some are more important than others, and some can be just as valuable as output. Processes are the way your business operates and how it uses technology to make itself more efficient. To capture business processes, you must have a clear idea of what your process is and why it matters. This will help you to identify the different parts of your process, which will then help you to streamline it and make it work better for your company.
Starting a Business in Retirement: 10 Things to Know in 2022
Starting a business in retirement is a road less frequented by many individuals, and while it might seem impossible at first, thousands of retirees start businesses every year, leveraging their...
ceoworld.biz
How to Foster a Culture of Communication in Your Organization
As you move up the hierarchy in an organization, you become less involved in the day-to-day operations, including communicating with team members. To overcome communication barriers and create a more cohesive and productive organization — and retain your talented employees — you need to put concrete solutions in place. Follow these steps to improve communication within your company.
Key Takeaways From Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit
At Variety‘s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank, which took place in West Hollywood on Thursday, entertainment industry executives and visionaries came together to discuss the growth of technology and how it’s affecting TV, film, gaming, music, digital media and consumer brands. Leaders from brands such as Disney, Universal Television, Mattel, NBA, Twitch, Paramount, Taco Bell and many others took part in panels that highlighted the different ways in which new technology is being implemented in their fields of work. Read on below to see what the entertainment industry’s leading figures had to say about the evolving intersection of...
Metrics to Help You Measure and Improve Your Products
“If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it.”. As a product manager, your role revolves around the idea of measuring something at one point or the other. Metrics are also referred to as KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) or Success Metrics, they are valuable because they can accurately tell you if your current strategy is working. If results are not as expected, you can always go back to your metrics and establish a new hypothesis.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies
NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
mytotalretail.com
Retail Has a Greenwashing Problem; the Supply Chain Could Fix it
While all industries have seen an uptick in sustainability marketing in the past few years, retail — and fashion in particular — is one of the worst offenders when it comes to greenwashing. The International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) found as many as 40 percent of sustainability claims could be unsubstantiated, while Changing Markets Foundation found 60 percent of claims by UK and European fashion companies to be misleading customers.
