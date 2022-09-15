Read full article on original website
Texas sherif opens criminal investigation into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas county sherif said he has opened a criminal investigation into two flights that transported 48 documented migrants from a San Antonio immigration center to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard. Bexar County Sherif Javier Salazar announced the opening of the investigation during a press conference Monday, stating...
Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis could face DoJ investigation over stunt as mother dies in NYC shelter
Democratic officials and immigration activists have condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for organising flights with migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as a dangerous political stunt, alleging that the migrants were coerced to board the planes with false promises of financial and employment assistance.Lawyers for migrants have called for the US attorney in Boston and the Massachusetts attorney general to open a criminal investigation, arguing the migrants “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.”US Attorney Rachael Rollins has asked for the US Department of Justice to respond to a request for a potential inquiry.Meanwhile,...
White House surges aid to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico on a haunting five-year anniversary
Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, yet another catastrophic storm is testing the federal government's capacity to mount a rapid response on an island exposed by its rudimentary infrastructure and vulnerability to climate change.
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump spent hours inside a restricted area of the local elections office on the day voting systems there were breached, newly obtained surveillance video shows.
Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico; three dead
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/Santo Domingo, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hurricane Fiona was churning north on Monday night after bringing torrential rain and powerful winds to the Dominican Republic and a total power outage in neighboring Puerto Rico, killing at least three.
