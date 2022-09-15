ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Is Expanding Their Self-Service Marketplace Platform

Walmart Connect, the retailer’s marketplace media platform, is expanding and making it easier for advertisers and brands to promote their products by introducing self-service. Introducing Search Brand Amplifier. Search Brand Amplifier gives products listed in the Walmart marketplace higher visibility by boosting advertised products to the top of search...
Amazon says screw it, lets Alexa respond to search queries with ads

It was only a matter of time before Amazon turned Alexa into a glorified ad. Amazon revealed its new feature called Customers ask Alexa during its annual Accelerate seller conference. This feature lets brands include their answers for any questions customers might ask an Alexa device. When a customer asks...
TechCrunch

Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform

Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
Business Insider

How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
Engadget

Adobe acquires collaborative design platform Figma for $20 billion

Adobe just made a big move into team-based creative work. The company is acquiring the online collaborative design platform Figma for roughly $20 billion in cash and shares. That's the largest buyout of a private software company to date, according to Bloomberg's Katie Roof. Adobe hopes the deal will "accelerate" web creativity and put more of the Creative Cloud suite's technology on the internet. You can expect to see Adobe's visual editing features find their way into Figma's platform.
The Associated Press

Narwal Introduces Narwal Freo, Furthering Its Commitment to Bringing Flawless Floors to Every Household

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Narwal, the fast-growing robotics startup dedicated to bringing flawless floors to every household through highly efficient, professional-level floor cleaning technologies, today announced its newest product offering, the Narwal Freo. The brand-new versatile cleaning robot aims to redefine auto-cleaning, creating a pleasing experience for users and greatly facilitating the day-to-day cleaning process. The robot has all settled cleaning modules so customers don’t have to manually switch requirements. It also combines a patented DirtSense and Smart-Swing and a new upgraded Touch LCD station. The Narwal Freo is the only product on the market offering the latter feature, making it smoother and simpler to manipulate the product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005194/en/ Narwal Freo (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

On cloud platforms and SME antitrust complaints

TechCrunch picked up its complaint last month. In a blog post confirming the resolution yesterday, Tutanota writes that Microsoft got in touch with it “within a week” after media outlets such as this one raised the issue with Microsoft. It had been complaining about the issue through Microsoft’s official support channels since January 2021 — without any resolution. But after the oxygen of publicity arrived the problem was swiftly fixed last month. Fancy that!
CoinDesk

Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol

Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
The Associated Press

Strategy Analytics/TechInsights: IoT Cellular Connections Continue Its Double-Digit Growth, Despite Global Uncertainties

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Strategy Analytics latest report on IoT Cellular Connections forecasts a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2022-2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005678/en/ IoT Cellular Connections by Region, Source: Enterprise IoT Practice, Strategy Analytics
HackerNoon

The Do's and Don'ts of Mark Zuckerberg's Growth Marketing Strategy

Meta’s infamous CEO and Founder, Mark Zuckerberg, was recently interviewed by Joe Rogan — the highly-criticized host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. It was as cringe-y and awkward as it sounds. Although I’m not sure why we haven’t canceled them yet (given the half-ass apology about spreading misguided COVID information or the problematic content moderation strategy), you gotta admit — these guys know a thing or two about growth marketing.
HackerNoon

10 Chrome Extensions to Transform Your SEO Game

Every few years, we change browsers, and our web usage evolves, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. The most recent switch to Google Chrome has had the greatest impact on daily web usage, owing to the incredible array of extensions. The browser is also light and stylish, with a variety of cool themes. Let’s take a look at some SEO chrome extensions. Google SEO Chrome Extensions, like Android Apps, are full of garbage with a few gold nuggets hidden amongst them.
