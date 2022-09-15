HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Narwal, the fast-growing robotics startup dedicated to bringing flawless floors to every household through highly efficient, professional-level floor cleaning technologies, today announced its newest product offering, the Narwal Freo. The brand-new versatile cleaning robot aims to redefine auto-cleaning, creating a pleasing experience for users and greatly facilitating the day-to-day cleaning process. The robot has all settled cleaning modules so customers don’t have to manually switch requirements. It also combines a patented DirtSense and Smart-Swing and a new upgraded Touch LCD station. The Narwal Freo is the only product on the market offering the latter feature, making it smoother and simpler to manipulate the product. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005194/en/ Narwal Freo (Photo: Business Wire)

