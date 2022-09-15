ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourArlington

Redevelopment Board discusses new guidelines for MBTA communities

The Arlington Redevelopment Board on Monday, Sept. 12, discussed the implications of new guidelines for MBTA communities, which affect Arlington zoning as well an effort to among those municipalities seeking to ban natural-gas hookups. The law requires MBTA communities to have a "district of reasonable size" where multifamily housing is...
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

Hillside Avenue tree-removal decision postponed

The Select Board at its Sept. 12 meeting unanimously agreed to table a request by homeowners Rob and Eileen Gainfort to remove a honey locust tree near their 261 Hillside Ave. property, to widen their driveway. This decision enables Arlington’s building inspector time to confirm whether any driveway changes need the Zoning Board of Appeals’ approval.
ARLINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy