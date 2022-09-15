Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The clean hydrogen energy economy was a dream. The climate bill could make it a reality this decade
Hydrogen could help decarbonize some very large sectors of the economy that are otherwise a real challenge, like long haul trucking and making iron and steel. But hydrogen has to be synthesized with zero carbon emissions, otherwise it's not a clean energy source. A tax credit tucked into the Inflation...
A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future
The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
The New US Climate Law Will Reduce Carbon Emissions and Make Electricity Less Expensive, Economists Say
U.S. consumers are expected to save money on their electricity bills under the nation’s first comprehensive climate law—perhaps more than $200 billion over the next decade, economists project. Even utilities are talking about eased prices at the same time they are detailing new clean energy investments. The potential...
Big Agriculture and the Farm Bureau Help Lead a Charge Against SEC Rules Aimed at Corporate Climate Transparency
As drought continued to grip huge stretches of American farmland last week, decimating some crops and forcing farmers to plow under others or sell off livestock, a small, but critically related bureaucratic step advanced in Washington. Over the past year the Securities and Exchange Commission, the country’s top financial regulator,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
nationalinterest.org
On Energy Policy, All-of-the-Above Is the Only Sensible Choice
The reduction of CO2 emissions should not come at the price of putting America’s energy industry in a straitjacket. President Joe Biden needs to rethink his energy-climate-prosperity paradigm. His current thinking holds that the U.S. fossil fuel industry needs to be restrained because its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are causing imminent and catastrophic damage to the Earth. His solution is to hamstring the fossil fuel industry while pushing a government-financed accelerated transition to renewables. That is neither the way toward a reliable energy supply nor reduced emissions. Instead, the new paradigm should be an expansive “all-of-the-above” energy policy that promotes the growth of all American energy sources: fossil, solar, wind, nuclear, hydro, geothermal, and more.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
BBC
Solar farm near Bristol could power almost 14,500 homes
A solar farm in the green belt north of Bristol that could power almost 14,500 homes is set to receive planning permission. According to a report, the public benefit "outweighs the harm to the green belt". However, 16 residents have raised concerns about the impact on wildlife. If the development...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
teslarati.com
Harvard engineers develop solid-state battery with performance, reliability improvements
Engineers in the lab of Xin Li, an Associate Professor of Materials Science at Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, have developed a new solid-state battery that is capable of 10,000-lifetime cycles and a charge rate as fast as three minutes. The revolutionary technology has brought in an exclusive grant from Harvard’s Office of Technology Development for Li’s startup Adden Energy, Inc., which will help develop cells with improvements in reliability and performance that could be used in future applications for electric vehicles.
Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms in the deep ocean for wind towers that could power millions of homes and vastly expand offshore wind in the United States. The plan would target sites in the Pacific Ocean off the...
FOXBusiness
California gas car ban 'interesting,' EV adoption must happen 'quickly' to beat climate change says Buttigieg
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Thursday appeared to heap praise on states' efforts to fight climate change – particularly California’s gas car ban – which go well beyond policies set at the federal level. In an interview with FOX 11’s "The Issue Is" that aired Friday,...
Biofuel is a ‘renewable’ resource, but climate change could soon limit its potential
Biomass supply and availability ultimately depend on the climate. Ron Lach on PexelsWhile this fuel source isn’t without controversy, the global biofuel demand is expected to increase by 28 percent by 2026.
Ars Technica
US launches program to boost floating wind turbines
On Thursday, the Biden administration announced the latest in its renewable energy efforts, this time focused on a technology that hasn't really arrived yet: floating offshore wind turbines. Compared to turbines directly anchored on the seafloor, floating versions are estimated to cost about 50 percent more, which has made energy development of large areas of the ocean cost-prohibitive. The program announced today will create a "wind shot" that aims to drop the costs by more than 70 percent over the next decade and position the US as a leader in this industry.
Phase out fossil fuels now to avoid a devastating global health crisis, WHO warns
An industrial factory emitting smoke. Pixabay/PexelsOver 1,000 health officials called for a legally-binding fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty this week.
Heat storage systems can cut CO2 emissions by 15% in 15 years, really. Meet the “Brick Toaster.”
Rondo Energy has claimed that its brick-toasting heat storage device, is so cheap and efficient that it makes decarbonization a complete no-brainer across the industrial sector. They must be doing something right because Bill Gates agrees. 25% of all of humanity’s carbon emissions come from industrial energy use. An enormous...
Campaigners call for climate crisis global day of action during Cop27
Civil society groups around the world are calling for a global day of action on the climate catastrophe, to urge governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and shift to a low-carbon economy. The day of action will take place on Saturday 12 November, at the mid-point of the Cop27 UN...
POLITICO
Mea culpa on plastics
A PLASTICS APOLOGY — The tides are turning against chemical recycling. A major environmental group took the unusual step this week of disavowing a 2015 report that recommended Asian countries take steps to curb the amount of plastics entering the ocean. Ocean Conservancy says it was wrong. Although the...
electrek.co
This Zero Emission Mobility (ZEM) EV captures CO2, cleaning the air as it drives
Imagine driving behind a diesel truck spewing clouds of smoke into the air while your new fully electric vehicle cleans up its carbon emissions. This dream may soon be a reality. A team of 35 students from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands has created a Zero Emission Mobility (ZEM) vehicle – a fully electric, battery-powered EV that captures carbon dioxide (CO2) as it drives.
CARS・
Transition to cleaner energy could save world $12 trillion by 2050, study says
The world moving away from fossil fuels will be beneficial not only for the environment but also for the global economy. A peer-reviewed paper from researchers at Oxford University published today reveals that the switch to a decarbonized energy system by 2050 could also yield a saving of $12 trillion.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: U.S. installed a record 2.6 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in Q2
Ambri Liquid Metal battery storage system to help back up Microsoft cloud services Schneider Electric chosen to provide a constant, renewable backup energy source for Microsoft’s data centers. People on the Move: LG Electronics ESS, Maxeon, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.
Comments / 0