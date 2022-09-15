Two Chicago deep-dish pizzas, carried on my lap back to the East Coast, each equivalent in weight to a small dog. A suitcase stuffed full of Parisian baguettes. Another suitcase from Hong Kong, crammed full of Cup Noodles because the ones in Asia are far superior to what you can find in the States. Duffel bags burdened with frozen Portuguese sausage and bags of poi. These are the true snapshots from my frequent travel routes and the souvenirs that matter the most.

