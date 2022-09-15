ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Andrews, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
popville.com

“Best Pastrami Reuben in DC”

I know I’m going to push a lot of buttons here, but as a Southern California girl who grew up eating a true Jewish Delicatessens, I’d hands down say one of the best pastrami Reuben’s in DC is at the carving room in NoMa. Had to pass...
RESTAURANTS
WUSA

9 things to do this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 16-18

WASHINGTON — Enjoy the very last summer days and ring in fall with a few exciting weekend events across the DMV!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
PWLiving

Kaiser Permanente Opens Its Largest Facility on the East Coast with New Caton Hill Medical Center

Access to high-quality, integrated health care is about to improve in Northern Virginia with the opening of Kaiser Permanente’s new Caton Hill Medical Center in Woodbridge on Monday, Sept. 19. The new 245,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is the health system’s largest on the East Coast, expanding access to award-winning health care in Northern Virginia, where Kaiser Permanente, the region’s largest, integrated nonprofit health system, supports the health of more than 300,000 members.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joint Base Andrews, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Joint Base Andrews, MD
Government
City
North Englewood, MD
WTOP

Plans to tear down old DC streetcar bridge on hold again

A little piece of D.C. history is safe again from the wrecking ball, for now. It’s the 120-year old Foundry Branch Trolley Trestle in Glover-Archbold Park in Northwest. No trolley has crossed the bridge in 60 years, but it used to take people from Georgetown to Glen Echo Park. Metro, which owns the bridge, was moving toward tearing it down. But this week, D.C.’s Court of Appeals stopped that in a case brought by the D.C. Preservation League.
TRAFFIC
Bay Net

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Air Show#Spaceflight#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Air Space Expo#The Air Force#Air Force#Lego Education#Nasa#Department Of Defense#Fedex Way#Jba
NBC Washington

DC Lowers Speed Limit on New York Ave. NE and Connecticut Ave. NW

D.C.’s Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit on two major arteries, and there’s more to come. The speed limit on New York Avenue NE and Connecticut Avenue NW were changed to 25 mph. DDOT said it did so for safety. Average speeds already regularly exceeded the old speed limit.
TRAFFIC
NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

“Spotted outside of DC at a Safeway parking lot, this 1975 or 1976 Cadillac Sedan de Ville is amazing! I saw the owner and told him it made my day, especially the crazy velour pattern on the seats, which is from the factory.”. Sweet City Ride is made possible by...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
khqa.com

Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic Maryland cemetery

SUITLAND, Md. (WJLA) — Bronze vases costing up to $1,000 are going missing from graves at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland. Winterlee Ray filed a complaint with the Prince George's County Police Department in June after her mother’s bronze vase vanished. Very upset. I’ve been coming up...
SUITLAND, MD
mocoshow.com

New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old

Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole

The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
hcctimes.org

Need A Ride? RTA Bus System Is Now Fare-Free

Ever need to go somewhere from HCC but don’t feel like driving? The Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) of Central Maryland is now offering fare-free rides for HCC students on all their bus routes. The Howard County Government announced that all RTA fixed-route and paratransit rides will be free for...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
DCist

Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know

Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy