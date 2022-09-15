Read full article on original website
alphalaydie
2d ago
"Jackson was 65. Bhasin was found not guilty by reason of insanity, spent three years in a mental health facility and was granted conditional release this summer." And. Or he's looking for love? Smh. Guy basically went to summer camp for murder and is probably still a danger -- next victim will be a woman he meets online.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom Handy
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Related
alxnow.com
Court orders no social media except LinkedIn for man acquitted by insanity for Old Town murder
A man acquitted by reason of insanity for a brutal stabbing death in Old Town has been ordered to stay off all social media except LinkedIn. The news came Thursday afternoon, after 38-year-old Pankaj Bhasin was ordered by the Alexandria Circuit Court to stay off the websites after lying about himself and his whereabouts during a period that he was in prison for murder.
fox5dc.com
'Werewolf killer' banned from dating sites by judge
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man who fatally stabbed a stranger because he thought the victim was a werewolf was back in court Thursday. Prosecutors asked a judge to add new rules to Pankaj Bhasin's conditional release to restrict his internet use after he was discovered on dating apps and sites.
sungazette.news
Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
WJLA
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting, to appear in Fairfax Co. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Editor's Note: This story originally reported that Noah Settles would appear in court Thursday, Sept. 15. Settles was not scheduled to appear in court on that date. It appears the court date was moved. D.C. rapper "No Savage", who has been accused of shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
French Bulldog stolen from hotel in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were trying to find a man wanted for stealing a French Bulldog from a hotel room in Northwest Friday. MPD said it happened around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of 22nd St. NW around 6 p.m. The owner of the dog reached out […]
Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole
The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region.
Man charged with using fake bills at Stafford County stores
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to use fake $100 bills at stores and ran away from members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truist Bank in Downtown Silver Spring Robbed; Suspect Photos Released
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video during an armed robbery of the Truist Bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 12:25 p.m. [on Friday, September 16], 3rd District Officers responded to the...
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
Fredericksburg man arrested, accused of making numerous fake 911 calls to law enforcement in Northern Virginia
Police announced on Thursday that they have arrested a man whom they say was connected to a series of fake 911 calls and threats in the city of Fredericksburg and other areas in Northern Virginia.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. school counselor pleads guilty to indecent liberties with student
A former Loudoun County, Virginia, school counselor has pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her high school students. Ann Barrett, 43, of Ashburn, entered a guilty plea Thursday in Circuit Court to taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship. Barrett had been indicted on the felony count in February of this year; she was arrested in November 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man facing charges after breaking into vacant Stafford Co. apartment, streaming on Facebook Live
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 38-year-old Stafford man was arrested after he unlawfully entered a vacant apartment after being evicted and livestreaming on social media Tuesday morning. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded around 8:30 a.m. to Green Tree Road after the report of the man in the vacant...
sungazette.news
Vienna police arrest man on domestic-assault charge
Vienna police officers on Sept. 15 at 9:23 p.m. responded to a reported domestic assault at a residence on Glyndon Street, S.E. The complainant reported that an argument escalated when their son allegedly struck his mother and damaged his bedroom door before fleeing from the home. Officers located the son...
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
WTOP
Calif. man to be extradited to Fairfax to face money laundering charges
A California man has been charged with computer fraud and money laundering after police in Fairfax City, Virginia, say nearly $50,000 was swiped from an E*TRADE account. Aleksey Ivashenkov, of San Bernardino, California, has been charged with two counts of computer fraud, one count of attempted computer fraud and one count of money laundering.
Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub
ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
Washington woman charged with distributing tainted fruit juice
A federal indictment charges a Washington woman and her now-closed company with manufacturing and distributing tainted fruit juice. At least some of these juices were supplied to the National School Lunch program.
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
Comments / 1