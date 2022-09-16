ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

CT Man, 28, Gunned Down, Killed On Street, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

A Connecticut man was shot multiple times and killed on a street.

The shooting took place in the town of East Hartford around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of Park Avenue at Garden Street.

According to Officer Marc Caruso, officers responded to the area on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival police quickly located a male victim on Park Avenue who had been shot multiple times, and officers immediately began taking life-saving measures.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old New Haven County resident Devonte Gardner of Waterbury, was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Caruso said.

"At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any immediate threat to the neighborhood," Caruso said.

We have identified a person of interest, and the investigation is very active, he added.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Three shot in New Haven, one seriously injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were shot and one person was seriously injured in New Haven during separate incidents Friday night. Police said the shootings happened between 5:08 p.m. and 8:54 p.m. A 21-year-old New Haven man was shot on Lombard Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old West Haven man was shot […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Hamden crash, police say

HAMDEN — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and car collided on Dixwell Avenue Friday, police said. Officers responded to Dixwell Avenue near its intersection with Cherry Ann Street around 5:15 p.m. for the reported crash, Hamden Detective Sean Dolan said. Dolan said the 36-year-old man riding the...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say

MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury Judith Lane shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured during a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday, police said. The Waterbury Police Department responded to 222 Judith Ln. around 9:11 a.m. for a complaint of shots fired and located a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was treated […]
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Waterbury, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury woman found driving stolen car

WATERBURY — Police say a local woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she was caught driving a stolen car and illegally in possession of a firearm. A Waterbury police sergeant was patrolling the intersection of Bank and Porter streets when he came across a green Honda CRV that had recently been reported stolen by the New Britain Police Department, according to police. The driver, identified as Angelina Vargas, 34, fled the car when stopped, but was soon apprehended, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hartford Hospital
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection To Main Street Shooting In Peekskill

A pair of Northern Westchester residents were indicted in connection with a July 2022 shooting that injured two people. It is alleged that on Friday, July 29, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a 17-year-old adolescent offender, while acting in concert with 18-year-old Shaynna Session, fired approximately 14 gunshots at a vehicle on Main Street in Peekskill, striking the vehicle and the two passengers inside, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Journal Inquirer

Waterbury man killed in East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the corner of Park Avenue and Garden Street. The victim has been identified as Devonte Gardner, 28, of Waterbury. Police arrived on the scene around 7:45 p.m. and found Gardner, who had been shot multiple...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

$25K reward offered in 2019 slaying of New Haven man in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — The state is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2019 killing of a New Haven man in Woodbridge, police said Friday. Abdur Terrell was found dead in a wooded area of town near the New Haven line, while his belongings were found on the shoulder of Woodfield Road on the evening of Nov. 9, 2019, Woodbridge Police Sgt. A.J. Cappiello said.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
NewsTimes

Waterbury police ID man, 26, killed outside grocery store

WATERBURY — Police have identified the man who was killed outside of a city grocery store earlier this week. Jordan Savage, 26, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Colonial Grocer on Tuesday, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. Police responded to Waterbury Hospital around...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in serious condition from stabbing in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in serious condition following a stabbing in Torrington. Police said they responded to the area of 380 Litchfield St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault with a knife. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from stab...
TORRINGTON, CT
Fox News

Connecticut man who was paralyzed in the back of New Haven police van back in hospital, suit delayed

The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly said Thursday that he is back in the hospital. Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
362K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy