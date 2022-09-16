CT Man, 28, Gunned Down, Killed On Street, Police Say

A Connecticut man was shot multiple times and killed on a street.

The shooting took place in the town of East Hartford around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of Park Avenue at Garden Street.

According to Officer Marc Caruso, officers responded to the area on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival police quickly located a male victim on Park Avenue who had been shot multiple times, and officers immediately began taking life-saving measures.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old New Haven County resident Devonte Gardner of Waterbury, was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Caruso said.

"At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any immediate threat to the neighborhood," Caruso said.

We have identified a person of interest, and the investigation is very active, he added.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident should contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669