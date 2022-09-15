ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, the reluctant businessman

By Ben Gabbe, Michael M. Santiago, Juliette MICHEL
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xahjo_0hx61vyj00
Yvon Chouinard, pictured in 2019, has taken his most drastic step yet towards saving the planet: he has given away his company to a trust and a nonprofit dedicated to fighting climate change /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Yvon Chouinard built an empire with his outdoor gear brand Patagonia, but the nature enthusiast has never done business like anyone else. And now, aged 83, he's just taken his most drastic step: he has decided to give away the company to fight climate change.

It's an unusual move in the United States, a thoroughly capitalist society, but it's completely on brand for the California resident.

"I've been a businessman for almost sixty years," Chouinard wrote in a book in 2006. "It's as difficult for me to say those words as it is for someone to admit being an alcoholic or a lawyer."

"Yet business can produce food, cure disease, control population, employ people, and generally enrich our lives. And it can do these good things and make a profit without losing its soul."

Chouinard has worked hard to make Patagonia a socially responsible enterprise.

The company has given the equivalent of one percent of its sales to environmental groups every year since 1985, and it was one of the first clothing brands to switch entirely to organic cotton in 1996.

Patagonia also became the first to adopt California's public benefit corporation status in 2012, meaning it became a company structured for charitable purposes, not private gain.

In 2018, Patagonia made saving the planet its official purpose.

And now, almost 50 years after launching the company, Chouinard agreed with his wife and their two children to transfer 100 percent of their stock shares to a trust dedicated to making sure their values are respected, and a nonprofit dedicated to fighting climate change and protecting nature.

The latter will receive all of Patagonia's profits, which are currently valued at about $100 million per year.

"Earth is now our only shareholder," Chouinard said in a letter posted on the Patagonia website.

- Unwavering vision -

Kristine McDivitt Tompkins, a member of Patagonia's board of directors, has known Chouinard since he was 24. And since then, "his vision has never wavered," she said in a statement announcing Patagonia's next phase.

"While he is in good health now, he wanted to have a plan in place for the future of the company and the future of the planet."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oo9DE_0hx61vyj00
Yvon Chouinard officially launched Patagonia (store pictured in New York on September 14, 2022) in 1973 /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Chouinard was born in 1938 in the northeastern US state of Maine, to a French-Canadian father from Quebec and a mother he described as "adventurous." He moved to California in 1946.

It was there, in a falcon-watching club, that a few years later he discovered his passion for rock climbing.

He began making his own pitons, metal anchors for climbing ropes, and learned some metalworking in the process. Other climbers began to want their own.

And so, his business began, even if it barely brought in enough money to live on in the first few years.

He created Chouinard Equipment in 1965 with a partner, which quickly became a reference group in the climbing world.

During a trip to Scotland, Chouinard bought a rugby jersey for climbing. The fabric was strong, and the shirt's collar helped protect his neck from the ropes.

Back in the United States, others asked where they could get one. Sensing another opportunity, he began to sell rugby shirts, among other clothing items. Patagonia officially launched in 1973.

The group has since diversified, with subsidiaries in food, media, surfboards, investments in like-minded startups and recycling used clothes.

Forbes magazine recently put Chouinard's net worth at $1.2 billion.

But the entrepreneur drives a beat-up old Subaru. He doesn't own a computer or cell phone and splits his time between two modest houses in California and Wyoming, The New York Times reported.

Speaking about his latest decision, Chouinard told the paper: "Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesnât end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people."

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patagonia#Benefit Corporation#Organic Cotton#Clothing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Afp File
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $15,000 setting up an Airbnb yurt near the Grand Canyon—now it earns him $28,000 per year

In 2011, Louis Herron dropped out of Ball State University, packed a backpack and moved west. Restless for outdoor adventure, the Indianapolis native picked up a job washing dishes at a restaurant near Yosemite National Park. He worked his way up to employee recreation, guiding hikes for park employees. After a couple of months, he nabbed a similar role at Glacier National Park before settling in Flagstaff, Arizona, right outside the Grand Canyon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
Colorado Newsline

What Boebert and Frisch did not say

This commentary originally appeared at Big Pivots. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her challenger, Adam Frisch, debated on Saturday evening at a forum in Grand Junction sponsored by Club 20. Frisch, a Democrat, tried to define the Republican Boebert as a legislator who talks a lot but gets nothing done. Boebert suggested Frisch would be a puppet of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. This was the expected.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
InsideHook

The Best Places to Ski This Winter — No Matter What Type of Skier You Are

Powder junkies know all the angles when it comes to hitting the slopes, including any deals to be found. One go-to for ski obsessives is Ikon Pass. This wide-ranging pass grants skiers and riders access to more than 50 iconic destinations worldwide with almost 400,000 skiable acres of terrain. Each Ikon Pass option provides a different tier of access, along with food, beverage, and retail discounts, with limited or no blackout dates: The Ikon Session Pass gets you 2-4 days to use across 37 destinations. The Ikon Base Pass offers unlimited access to 13 destinations and 5 days at another 30 mountains, each. Lastly, the Ikon Pass delivers unlimited skiing or riding at 15 destinations, and 7 days at another 31 mountains, each.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

This Man Mapped Every Number-Two Bathroom Break on His Thru-Hike of the Appalachian Trail

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Brian Garner started a new job the very day I first emailed him. Garner, a 19-year-old thru-hiker, was training to spend his first season cooking and cleaning in the iconic alpine huts of New Hampshire’s White Mountains, so he didn’t yet understand his schedule. That afternoon, when he asked his boss for some free time to do an interview, she understandably balked—why was her new employee already doing another job interview? No, he assured her, he was only talking to a journalist about how and why, under the name brianfromshitboro, he’d recently mapped, reviewed, and numerically rated every bowel movement he’d had along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail using the social media app Poop Map. He’d even analyzed his efforts for hiking website The Trek. He watched as regret flooded her face.
TRAVEL
AFP

AFP

84K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy