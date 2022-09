New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

There was a crash reported on Interstate 195 in Ocean County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 on I-195 eastbound west of Exit 21 in Jackson Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

At least one lane was closed due to the crash, the DOT said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

