wmay.com
Springfield Woman Accused Of Stabbing Teenage Son
A Springfield woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her teenage son in the neck. Newschannel 20 reports the 15-year-old boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. The incident happened Friday night in the 100 block of North 24th Street. The 43-year-old mother, whose name was not immediately released, is charged...
wmay.com
Springfield Police Investigating Fake Report Of School Shooting
Springfield police are investigating a false report of a shooting inside a school…saying it takes any threat, whether real or hoax, seriously. Police were dispatched to Springfield High School Thursday afternoon after receiving the report, but quickly determined there had been no shooting. Officers also checked Lanphier and Southeast High Schools as a precaution, but there had been no incidents at either location.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
Man arrested after multiple traffic violations
MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Petersburg man was arrested after multiple traffic violations, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Hollis confirmed. According to police, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol Friday night on eastbound IL-123 when he saw a red Ford approaching him from the rear at a high speed. The driver […]
WAND TV
Police: Springfield Woman in custody for stabbing 15-year-old son in the neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 15-year-old Springfield boy is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his mother. According to police a 43-year old woman stabbed her son in the neck Friday evening. The boy is expected to survive. Officers have not released the name of the mother...
thebengilpost.com
Springfield murder suspect captured in Benld on Monday by Gillespie Police
A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on Sunday in Springfield was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Benld by Gillespie Police Department. Mark N. Crites Jr., 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson. His...
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
wmay.com
Springfield City Council To Vote On School Resource Officer Agreement
The Springfield City Council will vote Tuesday on an agreement to keep providing school resource officers to the city’s public high schools. The agreement between the city and District 186 was approved by the school board earlier this month. The resource officers are full-time police who are stationed at the high schools both to provide security and to foster better relations with students.
advantagenews.com
Crash near high school sends one to hospital
A vehicle versus semi crash this (Friday) morning snarled traffic near Southwestern High School in Piasa and sent one person to the hospital. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 11:20am on Illinois 267 northbound, just north of Illinois Route 16. Preliminary details indicate...
Illinois girl dies after Maryland crash involving SUV, tractor trailer
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said an 8-year-old girl died after a driver lost control of an SUV that, then, was hit by a tractor trailer. Troopers with the Cumberland Barrack said it happened around 5:50 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68, east of MV Smith Road in Flintstone, Allegany County. […]
Police: Thief steals credit cards, makes purchases
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a theft suspect. Springfield Police say the thief is wanted for a theft and burglary to a motor vehicle. It happened September 7 at Ahh Yoga. That’s 2201 West White Oaks Drive. The victim says they had several items taken from their vehicle — including […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield streets closed due to water repair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — MacArthur Boulevard will be closed between Monroe and Washington Streets for water service replacement on Monday. A detour route will be posted and lanes will remain closed until road surface repairs are complete. Motorists should plan to take alternative routes to avoid delays and should...
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound
On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
wlds.com
Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business
A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents. According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.
newschannel20.com
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
wlds.com
Man Extricated From Vehicle After High Speed Crash Running From Police in Menard County
A Petersburg man had to be rushed to an area hospital after his vehicle crashed in rural Menard County after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:50PM Friday, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol eastbound on Illinois Route 123 west of Five Points Street, about 2 miles east of Tallula, when the deputy observed another vehicle approaching from the rear of his vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Decatur Schools finalizes plans for new STEM school
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools board has determined a location for its new STEM school and approved a contract with BLDD Architects to design it. The new American Dreamer STEM Academy will be at the site of the former Oak Grove School. The building is budgeted to cost $37 million, paid for […]
Central Illinois Proud
10 criminal charges for Bloomington arsonist
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Roman Kannaday, 23, is facing ten criminal charges after police said he knowingly caused an apartment fire early Monday morning. The apartment fire occurred on Keisha Drive some time before 12:45 a.m. Monday morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was injured and three people were displaced from their home.
