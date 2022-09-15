ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
MSNBC

Let's hope this ruling against 'Cowboys for Trump' founder has a ripple effect

For those of us who are tired of waiting for prosecutors to hold accountable Republican-elected officials who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a New Mexico judge last week provided a road map for how we, the people, might just be able to ban them — maybe even former President Donald Trump — from ever running for office again.
