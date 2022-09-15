Read full article on original website
125 years of tradition: Homecoming 2022 might be the best one yet
The 125th year of Southern Utah University will include one of the most historic and largest homecoming celebrations in SUU history from Sept. 19-24. Monday begins with the Homecoming Kickoff Party on the Library Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alumni will be handing out free snow cones, and students are invited to drop by to learn about becoming a tradition keeper. They can also pick up their Homecoming tracker card, which incentivizes event attendance. After going to four events plus Inauguration and Forever Red, students can turn in the tracker Friday night for the chance to win scholarships or other prizes.
Greater Zion presents IRONMAN Documentary
The Student Programming Board, Hospitality Guild and Greater Zion partnered to premiere the IRONMAN Documentary on Sept. 15 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the upper quad. Armed with popcorn and beverages provided by SPB, students were able to spread across the grass to watch the documentary that touches on one of the most difficult races in the world: the IRONMAN 70.3.
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape
SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
Trial set for southern Utah man accused of rape, promoting 'pure seed' lineage
KANAB — A five-day trial has been scheduled in southern Utah for a man who prosecutors say used religious beliefs — including promoting the idea of a pure race line — to psychologically and sexually abuse a woman for years. Ross Wesley LeBaron, 79, of Kanab, is...
St. George To Open Pedestrian Tunnel Near I-15
(St. George, UT) -- A new pedestrian tunnel will open in St. George along Interstate 15 to ease congestion at the intersection of Bluff and Main streets and Black Ridge Drive. The tunnel will also connect with the St. George paved trail system. The trail cost over three-million-dollars and the Utah Department of Transportation worked with the city to construct the tunnel.
Back-To-Back Crashes In St. George Due To Not Yielding
(St. George, UT) -- Police in St. George are investigating two crashes that happened back-to-back yesterday on Black Ridge Drive and on River Road. The first crash involved a Kia and a Hyundai and was caused by the Hyundai turning left in front of the Kia. The second crash happened near Target when a Chevy Malibu continued on River Road when a minivan thought they would be turning into a parking lot, but it kept going and the van hit it in the side. The minivan driver was ticketed.
Deadly Shooting Of 83-Year-Old Man Ruled Justifiable
(St. George, UT) -- The deadly shooting of 83-year-old Raymond Gladman by a St. George police officer has been ruled justified by the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force and Washington County Attorney. Gladman was moving from Sedona, Arizona to Bellingham, Washington when he was seen on video driving in circles at the Port of Entry between Arizona and Utah on Interstate 15. He ended up in a standoff with police for about 90 minutes before a sniper killed him. The man was pointing a gun at officers when he was shot.
Police discover 7.3 lbs. of Fentanyl in St. George traffic stop
ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police say a traffic stop last weekend near the Utah-Arizona border resulted in a drug bust that saw authorities confiscate roughly 7.3 lbs. of Fentanyl. According to a posting on Facebook by St. George Police, that is roughly 30,000 Fentanyl pills. St. George...
Woman Hit By Car on 2450 East in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they've arrested a man on suspicion of DUI after a woman was hit by the vehicle the suspect was driving late Thursday night off 2450 East. This happened when the suspect hit the victim and struck two other cars. The woman was rushed to St. George Regional Hospital. It's not clear how badly she was injured. Authorities were able to open 2450 East around 2:00am.
Man arrested in St. George for DUI and auto-pedestrian hit and run
A 23-year-old man is under arrest in St. George for driving with six times the legal alcohol limit and hitting a pedestrian with his car.
Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman reporting to the Iron County Jail Saturday to serve a six-day misdemeanor sentence was arrested on six felony charges after officials say they found illegal drugs during an intake strip search. Kathleen Heun, 35, faces new charges of:
