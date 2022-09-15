The 125th year of Southern Utah University will include one of the most historic and largest homecoming celebrations in SUU history from Sept. 19-24. Monday begins with the Homecoming Kickoff Party on the Library Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alumni will be handing out free snow cones, and students are invited to drop by to learn about becoming a tradition keeper. They can also pick up their Homecoming tracker card, which incentivizes event attendance. After going to four events plus Inauguration and Forever Red, students can turn in the tracker Friday night for the chance to win scholarships or other prizes.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO