Missing Queens boy, 12, found after disappearing with backpack

Breaking update: The boy has been found and reunited with family, police said on Friday.

Original story:

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday were searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon outside his Far Rockaway home on Beach 29th Street wearing a black Adidas jumpsuit and carrying a navy Nike backpack.

His age, slim build, and small stature (5’4″) have police in the 101 Precinct concerned about his welfare. The black Adidas jumpsuit police described has a white stripe on it, and he was wearing a white polo-style shirt.

The Queens Borough President’s Office called attention to the search for the boy, telling PIX11 News he is on the autism spectrum and is said to have a fascination with trains.

The alert about his disappearance was sent out to media organizations around 12:54 a.m. Thursday. As of the late afternoon, police told PIX11 News he has not been located.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.