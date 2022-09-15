Missing Queens boy, 12, found after disappearing with backpack
Breaking update: The boy has been found and reunited with family, police said on Friday.
Original story:
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday were searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon outside his Far Rockaway home on Beach 29th Street wearing a black Adidas jumpsuit and carrying a navy Nike backpack.
His age, slim build, and small stature (5’4″) have police in the 101 Precinct concerned about his welfare. The black Adidas jumpsuit police described has a white stripe on it, and he was wearing a white polo-style shirt.These are the faces of The Missing: Help bring them home
The Queens Borough President’s Office called attention to the search for the boy, telling PIX11 News he is on the autism spectrum and is said to have a fascination with trains.
The alert about his disappearance was sent out to media organizations around 12:54 a.m. Thursday. As of the late afternoon, police told PIX11 News he has not been located.
