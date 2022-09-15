ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Missing Queens boy, 12, found after disappearing with backpack

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmCUR_0hx5zq2C00

Breaking update: The boy has been found and reunited with family, police said on Friday.

Original story:

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday were searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon outside his Far Rockaway home on Beach 29th Street wearing a black Adidas jumpsuit and carrying a navy Nike backpack.

His age, slim build, and small stature (5’4″) have police in the 101 Precinct concerned about his welfare. The black Adidas jumpsuit police described has a white stripe on it, and he was wearing a white polo-style shirt.

These are the faces of The Missing: Help bring them home

The Queens Borough President’s Office called attention to the search for the boy, telling PIX11 News he is on the autism spectrum and is said to have a fascination with trains.

The alert about his disappearance was sent out to media organizations around 12:54 a.m. Thursday. As of the late afternoon, police told PIX11 News he has not been located.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS

Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Far Rockaway, NY
CBS New York

Woman shot in head in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn playground in broad daylight.The gunfire erupted directly behind Junior High School 278 in Marine Park, prompting students to go on lockdown for hours."It's very scary for me," Marine Park resident Vivan Antebi said."See a girl bleeding through the head, falling to the floor," Marine Park resident Joey Demayo said.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, police say Shatyra Wingate was found sitting on a bench. The 25-year-old mother was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she's listed in critical condition."Investigators right now are investigating the...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect pepper-sprays, bites man in Manhattan mosque, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly pepper-sprayed and bit a 61-year-old man following a fight inside an Upper East Side mosque Monday, police said. The suspect, 29, barged into the Islamic Cultural Center on East 97th Street at around 1:30 p.m. and exchanged words with the victim before it turned physical, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Queens Borough#Police Precinct#Disappears#Rockaway#Nike#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Boy, 12, missing from Brooklyn home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy has been missing since early Saturday, police said. Tyler Sanois was last seen leaving his Rockaway Avenue home, located near the intersection with Pacific Street, around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Police asked for help finding the missing child. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn fatal stabbing: Man killed after dispute in Gowanus shop

GOWANUS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed outside a Gowanus smoke shop following an argument inside the store late Tuesday, authorities said. The victim, 37, and his assailant got into a dispute inside the store on 4th Avenue near President Street around 10:20 p.m. which escalated into an argument outside the shop, officials […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

4 men shot in Queens, 1 dead

NEW YORK - A man was killed and three others hospitalized after a shooting on Sunday in the Elmhurst section of Queens. The NYPD says it happened around 1:30 p.m. at 95-23 41st Ave. A witness said the scene was covered in blood after the shooting. 28-year-old Edwin Naula was...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Federal prosecutors on Monday played surveillance video from a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx, allegedly showing Bloods gang members making sure they’d killed a reputed mobster. The victim, 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, known as “Sally Daz,” was picking up coffee when he was shot multiple times. He was allegedly set up by […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Court case begins for mother accused of drowning her children in Coney Island

The mother accused of drowning her three children in Coney Island is set to appear in court soon. Erin Merdy, 30, is facing multiple counts of murder for the deaths of her three children. From the time police found her children until her arraignment Friday, she was at NYU Langone Health in Brooklyn going through a psychiatric evaluation.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn subway system stabbing leaves man hospitalized: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the subway system beneath Prospect Lefferts Gardens during a robbery early Tuesday, officials said. The victim was stabbed in the left arm and right side in or near the Winthrop Street station on the Nos. 2 and 5 lines around 5:10 a.m., according to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boom truck collapses onto Bronx street, crushes car: officials

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A boom truck toppled onto a Bedford Park street Tuesday morning, crushing a car and injuring one person, officials said. The frightening incident unfolded around 10:35 a.m. near Jerome Avenue and Bedford Park Boulevard, authorities said, though it was not immediately clear what caused the boom truck to fall […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy