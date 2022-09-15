ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast

The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Flags in Iowa Ordered to Full Staff Monday Evening

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering flags in Iowa to return to fall staff today at sunset. Flags have been at half-staff since Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8th. President Biden ordered flags to remain at half-staff until the Queen’s interment. Her funeral service was...
IOWA STATE
106.9 KROC

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
K92.3

The Best Hidden Gem in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Whether you're a native Iowan, a transplant, or even someone passing through to see family, or on business... well, welcome! And, I have a place you HAVE to check out. There's a chance you haven't even heard of this Iowa hidden gem. This unique Iowa treasure is located in Gladbrook...
GLADBROOK, IA
104.5 KDAT

Why Do Iowa Farmers Paint Their Barns Red?

Imagine the most picturesque barns you have seen while driving through the countryside of Iowa. For a lot of people, that barn will have a similar characteristic to it… it’s red. Growing up, every time we drew a farm or saw cartoons of farms, the barns were easily...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]

Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

More Nebraska Property Tax Cuts

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a news conference last week to highlight the progress made in tax cutting. He said taxes have been reduced by almost twelve billion dollars, including ten billion dollars in property taxes. Senator Tom Briese of Albion says there is noticeable progress…. Briese says taxpayers...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Franken denies allegations made by ex-campaign staffer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken denied allegations that he grabbed and kissed a former campaign staffer without her consent after the conservative news website Iowa Field Report detailed a police report alleging unwanted advances. According to the report, the person, assumed to be...
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark

Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government

Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
IOWA STATE

