Copperas Cove, TX

coveleaderpress.com

Malcolm Edward Thompson III

Malcolm Edward Thompson III, 58, passed away on 16 September 2022 in Killeen, Texas. He was born on 23 October1963 in Sanford, Florida to Malcolm Edward Thompson Jr. and Barbara Ann Queen Thompson. Visitation will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 6 pm to...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Temple resident helps bridge gap in teaching shortage at Killeen ISD

Temple resident, Henry Hank Mayes is making what many think is impossible; possible. He received his associate's degree at the age of 60, he's now furthering his studies at A&M Central Texas to become a certified teacher. In light of the severe teaching shortage, Hank said he's doing what other...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

People will gather to ‘Walk for the Homeless’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This weekend, many people will meet together to walk, pray, and learn about the resources Waco has to offer for those struggling with homelessness. The annual Walk for the Homeless will take place this Sunday at 7:45 a.m. This two-mile walk starts at the Meyer Center, located at 1226 Washington Avenue, and concludes at the Church Under the Bridge at the Silos. Mission Waco and Compassion Ministries of Waco is inviting the public to join as they visit a number of different service providers who help those struggling on the streets. Transportation will be provided from the Silos to the Meyer Center after the event is over.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Church Under the Bridge celebrating 30 years of fellowship

Church Under the Bridge is celebrating 30 years as a constant presence in worshippers’ lives, having grown from a small Bible study group under a highway into a support network and family. The congregation will recognize the milestone during its Sunday service at Magnolia Market at the Silos, the...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Water back on, but boil order in effect for Copperas Cove community

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Water has returned to Copperas Cove’s Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community, but a boil water notice is now in effect. The City said on Thursday that this came as a result of repeated and ongoing sewage illicit discharges to the regulated Municipal Separate Sanitary Storm Sewer (MS4) system. Following these actions, Cedar Grove MHP has established a plan to rectify the issues associated with their private sewer collection system in order to prevent future recurrences of illicit discharges from the system.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries in Killeen, TX

Killeen, located in the heart of Texas, is the home of the famous Fort Hood base. It is known as a military boom town because of its rapid growth from the high influx of military personnel and their families. Much of this city’s economy is tied to this base, and many locals are proud of their contribution to keeping this great country safe.
KILLEEN, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Travis 8A volleyball takes 1st Place of Killeen ISD Tournament

KILLEEN – The Travis 8th Grade A volleyball team accomplished something that no other Temple ISD team has done on Saturday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Patterson Middle School in the championship game of the Killeen ISD game and became the first Temple ISD school to win the championship of the Killeen ISD championship.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Belton wants community feedback on new pipeline project

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos River Authority is announcing a pipeline project to connect Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake within the next 8 years. River Authority Regional Manager Brad Brunett told 6 News Thursday the population in South Bell County has continued to grow and the project will help ensure water service to customers in that area.
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system

The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.

