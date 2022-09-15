Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Indiana appeals court moves Celadon case to Delaware
The Court of Appeals of Indiana has reversed a decision against four former Celadon executives being sued by TA Dispatch LLC, which must now refile its case in Delaware. In March 2021, TA Dispatch sued four former Celadon Group executives, including CEO Paul Svindland, after a 2019 agreement to purchase assets from Celadon fell apart. Indianapolis-headquartered Celadon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2019.
Tyrone Noling's case would benefit from a justice system that recognizes it makes mistakes
Since 1989, Ohio has seen 85 exonerations, prisoners found wrongly convicted of crimes. That number comes from the National Registry of Exonerations. It is one of many helpful figures and insights contained in a 162-page report issued last month by the Task Force on Conviction Integrity and Postconviction Review, initiated by the Ohio Supreme Court.
Comments / 0