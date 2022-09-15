Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
Trooper Daniel Priddy receives state recognition for public affairs work
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Kentucky State Police Post 3 Trooper Daniel Priddy has been recognized by the state for his hard work in our community. He was awarded the state’s Public Affairs Officer of the Year at the Sworn Awards ceremony in Lexington. He’s only been a public affairs officer for three years.
WKYT 27
Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington PAL and other community leaders joined forces to put on a block party on Charles Avenue, which came after a violent stretch in Lexington. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now.
University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations
Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report
Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taking to the skies for the second annual Lake Cumberland Airshow
The show featured vintage military aircraft, World War II warbirds, and some of the nation's top aerobatic performers.
WTVQ
Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
WKYT 27
Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
footballscoop.com
Back from the brink: Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells died; a miracle brought him back
Frankly, Walt Wells no longer was alive; sprawled on his office floor August 28, unconscious and his heart having stopped working – first panic, and then resolve descended upon Eastern Kentucky University’s Moberly Building. “They did CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and I had no pulse for a while on...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKYT 27
Madison County Schools swears in four new school resource officers
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Schools is getting four new school resource officers starting next week. Madison County Superintendent David Gilliam says that the school system has had a school resource officer program for years, but it has been focused in city schools, using local police departments. However, recent legislation requiring all Kentucky schools to have a dedicated school resource officer required them to enter into a new partnership to cover schools out in the county.
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
foxlexington.com
2 dead, 1 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State police is investigating a fatal collision in Madison County on Wednesday. According to KSP, just before 4 p.m., a collision occurred at the intersection of Lancaster Road and Malachi Drive. Initial investigations suggest that James Jackson, 74, of Berea, crossed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Final report for deadly pipeline explosion in central Kentucky released
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. — Three years after a pipeline exploded near Danville, leaving one person dead, federal regulators have released their final report on what caused it. The pipeline exploded in August of 2019, killing one, injuring six, and displacing 75 people from their homes, according to the report.
k105.com
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
WTVQ
Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!. According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.
WKYT 27
Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
McKee man arrested after deadly Jackson County shooting
Kentucky State Police have arrested a man in connection to a Sunday shooting in Jackson County.
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
WTVQ
Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large police presence was seen Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive after Lexington police were called for shots fired during a physical disorder. According to police, no one was hit by a single gunshot. A couple of other fights...
Comments / 0