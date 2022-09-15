ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, KY

University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report

Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
LEXINGTON, KY
Georgetown police, local jeweler warn of fake gold scam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Georgetown Police Department and Cravens & Lewis Jewelers are warning the public about a fake gold jewelry scam. In a Facebook post, Cravens & Lewis Jewelers said the store has seen multiple fake gold jewelry pieces brought in since mid-summer and were told by two people that they bought the jewelry at Love’s Travel Stop.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Madison County Schools swears in four new school resource officers

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Schools is getting four new school resource officers starting next week. Madison County Superintendent David Gilliam says that the school system has had a school resource officer program for years, but it has been focused in city schools, using local police departments. However, recent legislation requiring all Kentucky schools to have a dedicated school resource officer required them to enter into a new partnership to cover schools out in the county.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
FRANKFORT, KY
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
2 dead, 1 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State police is investigating a fatal collision in Madison County on Wednesday. According to KSP, just before 4 p.m., a collision occurred at the intersection of Lancaster Road and Malachi Drive. Initial investigations suggest that James Jackson, 74, of Berea, crossed the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Final report for deadly pipeline explosion in central Kentucky released

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. — Three years after a pipeline exploded near Danville, leaving one person dead, federal regulators have released their final report on what caused it. The pipeline exploded in August of 2019, killing one, injuring six, and displacing 75 people from their homes, according to the report.
DANVILLE, KY
7-year-old who perished in foster care in Louisville died from positional asphyxia. Facility statement indicates 2 employees involved in restraining victim.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of a seven-year-old who died in foster care at a Louisville family services facility. The coroner’s office said Ja’Ceon Terry died of positional asphyxia with the manner of death being homicide, according to a report released to multiple media outlets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Dog left abandoned, bloodied at Lexington Humane Society gets forever home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fritz, a dog who was left bloodied and abandoned earlier this week at the Lexington Humane Society, has recovered and is officially adopted!. According to an LHS Facebook post, Fritz, who got his name from being likened to a couch hippo (and the hippo born this summer at the Cincinnati Zoo) was abandoned Monday at the facility overnight where he was found by staff tied to the building with a shoestring and bleeding profusely.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
LEXINGTON, KY
Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large police presence was seen Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive after Lexington police were called for shots fired during a physical disorder. According to police, no one was hit by a single gunshot. A couple of other fights...

