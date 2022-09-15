Read full article on original website
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
MLB World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Player
Earlier this week, the baseball world learned that a beloved former player passed away. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. Stearns was a two-sport athlete in college, getting drafted into both...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's First Pitch
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac threw out the first pitch on Friday night. Spiranac threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets game on Friday evening. We've seen some bad-looking first pitches over the years, but that wasn't one of them.
Dodgers dump D-backs, clinch playoff bye
Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor homered Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a bye into the National League Division
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Controversial Pitching Decision
Max Scherzer made a triumphant return to the injured list on Monday, throwing six perfect innings in just 68 pitches. The New York Mets then pulled him from the game. Tylor Megill, in his first major league appearance since injuring his throwing shoulder in June, gave up a double to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich to start the seventh before relinquishing a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez.
Scherzer perfect for 6 in return, wins 200th as Mets clinch
MILWAUKEE (AP) — For the New York Mets, a playoff spot was certainly worth celebrating. Even if they still have bigger goals on the table in the middle of a heated pennant race. Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the Mets clinched their first trip to the postseason in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night. Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine in six innings. The 38-year-old ace threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as the NL East leaders let him go in his first start in 16 days. Brewers star Christian Yelich doubled leading off the seventh against Tylor Megill, making his first major league relief appearance after 27 starts. Megill also came off the injured list earlier in the day.
