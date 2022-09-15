ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kempner, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

virtualbx.com

Georgetown: Local Developer Proposing 291-Unit Multifamily Project

Georgetown (Williamson County) — A Georgetown developer received approval of their site development plan for a multifamily project during a recent meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission. President Andy Heard of Novak Commercial Development is proposing to develop Novak Wolf Lakes Apartments. The project had previously gone under...
GEORGETOWN, TX
highlandernews.com

Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock

For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field  that can also…
BURNET COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program

Austin City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. The council on Thursday agreed on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license plates in the hopes of assisting police in tracking down stolen vehicles, missing children and people who have felony warrants. The approval, in a 8-3 vote, capped off weeks of negotiations over the program, which opponents argued presents privacy issues.
AUSTIN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Range tour to visit Bohning Ranch

The 2022 Lampasas & Mills County Range Tour will take place Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bohning Ranch, 1223 County Road 2234 in Lampasas County. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the ranch gate. Cost is $20. Two general and one Integrated Pest Management continuing education credit will be offered. Topics to be discussed include managing juniper, redberry and blueberry ID, mesquite…
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
BELL COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

National Night Out events set for Oct. 4

National Night Out is set for Oct. 4, and Lampasas County communities will be hosting local events after last year’s hiatus. Lometa and Copperas Cove both celebrated National Night Out last October, but the event was not held in the city of Lampasas due to a concern about rising COVID-19 cases. Kempner also canceled its 2021 event, but city officials cited a lack of funds as the cause. …
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

$230K in back wages recovered for employees of Black's Barbecue

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, $230,353 in back wages has been recovered for 274 employees of a popular barbecue operator following an investigation into claims that the employer shared employee tips with restaurant managers – a practice not allowed by federal law. That...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Parts of Killeen under boil water advisory

KILLEEN, Texas — The above video is a previous segment on boil water notices in Central Texas. The City of Killeen report an emergency situation due to an interruption of water services. The following streets are affected:. 111 S. 28th St. 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. To install a...
KILLEEN, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Big Law Recruiter Ordered to Pay $3.6 Million to Former Employer

Lawyers placed at DLA Piper, Kirkland, Latham, other major firms. A Big Law headhunter has been ordered to pay his former employer $3.6 million in damages in a dispute that pulls the curtain back on the lucrative world of recruiting for prominent firms. A federal judge in Austin, Texas, on...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

St. David's North Austin receives first living kidney donor in US

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Kidney Transplant Center at St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Donate Life America announced the first living kidney donor through the National Donate Life Living Donor Registry. The new program allows any adult registered as a deceased donor through the National Donate...
AUSTIN, TX

