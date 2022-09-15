Read full article on original website
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: Local Developer Proposing 291-Unit Multifamily Project
Georgetown (Williamson County) — A Georgetown developer received approval of their site development plan for a multifamily project during a recent meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission. President Andy Heard of Novak Commercial Development is proposing to develop Novak Wolf Lakes Apartments. The project had previously gone under...
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
dailytrib.com
UPDATE: Animal cruelty case involving commissioner changes precincts
UPDATE, 2 P.M. SEPT. 16: The animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle belonging to Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall was moved from the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace court to Precinct 3 during a hearing Friday, Sept. 16. The decision was reluctantly made...
$230k in back wages recovered in Black’s Barbecue tip-sharing practice
The Dept. of Labor recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black's Barbecue after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers. That practice is not allowed by federal law.
highlandernews.com
Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock
For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field that can also…
tpr.org
Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program
Austin City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. The council on Thursday agreed on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license plates in the hopes of assisting police in tracking down stolen vehicles, missing children and people who have felony warrants. The approval, in a 8-3 vote, capped off weeks of negotiations over the program, which opponents argued presents privacy issues.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Range tour to visit Bohning Ranch
The 2022 Lampasas & Mills County Range Tour will take place Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bohning Ranch, 1223 County Road 2234 in Lampasas County. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the ranch gate. Cost is $20. Two general and one Integrated Pest Management continuing education credit will be offered. Topics to be discussed include managing juniper, redberry and blueberry ID, mesquite…
fox44news.com
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
National Night Out events set for Oct. 4
National Night Out is set for Oct. 4, and Lampasas County communities will be hosting local events after last year’s hiatus. Lometa and Copperas Cove both celebrated National Night Out last October, but the event was not held in the city of Lampasas due to a concern about rising COVID-19 cases. Kempner also canceled its 2021 event, but city officials cited a lack of funds as the cause. …
fox7austin.com
Animal neglect case against Burnet County official moves to different court
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - Burnet County Commissioner Bill Wall appeared in a county courtroom Friday afternoon not to deny his cattle were in bad condition. When he walked out of court and onto the Burnet town square, Wall offered a brief explanation, saying "All farmers and ranchers always want so more rain, for sure, no doubt."
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
$230K in back wages recovered for employees of Black's Barbecue
AUSTIN, Texas — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, $230,353 in back wages has been recovered for 274 employees of a popular barbecue operator following an investigation into claims that the employer shared employee tips with restaurant managers – a practice not allowed by federal law. That...
Hemp has been legal in Texas for three years. This summer put its profitability to the test
TAYLOR, Texas — The drought in Central Texas hit many crops, but one farmer said the recently legalized hemp crop survived for the most part. E3 Agriculture's hemp farm near Taylor is being harvested for the spring crop. "This is a 32-acre hemp plot, primarily for fiber," said founder...
Parts of Killeen under boil water advisory
KILLEEN, Texas — The above video is a previous segment on boil water notices in Central Texas. The City of Killeen report an emergency situation due to an interruption of water services. The following streets are affected:. 111 S. 28th St. 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. To install a...
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
bloomberglaw.com
Big Law Recruiter Ordered to Pay $3.6 Million to Former Employer
Lawyers placed at DLA Piper, Kirkland, Latham, other major firms. A Big Law headhunter has been ordered to pay his former employer $3.6 million in damages in a dispute that pulls the curtain back on the lucrative world of recruiting for prominent firms. A federal judge in Austin, Texas, on...
St. David's North Austin receives first living kidney donor in US
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Kidney Transplant Center at St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Donate Life America announced the first living kidney donor through the National Donate Life Living Donor Registry. The new program allows any adult registered as a deceased donor through the National Donate...
fox7austin.com
'Fully-involved 18-wheeler' causes closure on I-35 at William Cannon; roads reopen
AUSTIN, Texas - All lanes on I-35 in South Austin are finally reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure Saturday night. TxDOT Austin reported the initial closure of I-35 northbound lanes and frontage road at William Cannon Drive just before 9 p.m. Sept. 17, but the closure expanded to both northbound and southbound lanes.
Student arrested after threat at Akins High School
Austin ISD tweeted Friday that a juvenile student was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation. AISD said both of those charges are felonies.
