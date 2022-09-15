Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
Look: NFL World Praying For Shannon Sharpe On Sunday
Shannon Sharpe is very outspoken on television, but the former NFL star turned media personality opted to stay quiet about a personal health battle for years. Sharpe revealed on Sunday that he previously battled prostate cancer. "In 2016, Shannon Sharpe privately battled prostate cancer. Today on FOX NFL Sunday, he...
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
Did Someone Fart On-Air During Fox NFL Pregame?
It sure sounded like someone farted during Fox NFL Pregame.
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Sideline Video
Tom Brady is not a happy man on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his offense have been stifled by the New Orleans Saints defense for most of the afternoon in Week 2. Brady took his frustrations out on his tablet. "Here comes Tom Brady. Saints frustrated him enough...
Video Of Tommy Rees Chewing Out Notre Dame Quarterback Going Viral
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in danger of starting the 2022 season 0-3. At halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Cal Golden Bears, the struggling squad trail 10-7. A great deal of the Irish's issues can be traced back to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after last Saturday's massive upset loss to Marshall — opening the door for sophomore QB Drew Pyne.
Look: Embarrassing Russell Wilson Photo Is Going Viral
Russell Wilson has not played up to his standards through his first two games as a Denver Bronco. Even in yesterday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, Wilson was shaky, completing only 14-of-31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson even had a still frame shot of...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL World Reacts To Cryptic O.J. Simpson News
An O.J. Simpson story is reportedly coming soon. Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is teasing an upcoming story about the former NFL running back. Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, was back in Los...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos got the win on Sunday, but their star quarterback, Russell Wilson, got trolled pretty hard on social media. Denver had a pretty tough time on offense on Sunday, with the Broncos star quarterback and his unit getting booed pretty hard throughout the game. During the game, one...
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News
With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
Broncos Fans Are Furious With Russell Wilson On Sunday
Russell Wilson's career as a Bronco isn't off to a good start. The Broncos lost in Wilson's debut to his former team on Monday Night Football, 17-16. Wilson threw for 340 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Wilson's Broncos are once again losing, this time to the Houston Texans....
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
612K+
Followers
75K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1