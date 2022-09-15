Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas Voters Will Decide on Republican-Backed Proposal to Limit Governor's Political Power
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — Lawmakers have made a proposal to voters in Kansas: Give us more power. Take away clout from the governor. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would create a legislative veto — effectively giving the right to lawmakers to cancel regulations imposed by state agencies even when those rules put into practice the laws passed by the Legislature.
3 Kansas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three schools in Kansas, including two in the Wichita area, were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
kmuw.org
Kansas voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election
Some of the national attention focused on abortion rights may be gone this time around, but the Kansas general election on Nov. 8 still holds some important choices to voters. Kansans will choose a U.S. Senator, a governor, four members of Congress with newly drawn district boundaries, a secretary of state to oversee elections and an attorney general.
republic-online.com
Independent review of Kansas foster care system points to progress and ongoing failures
The Kansas Department for Children and Families, with headquarters in downtown Topeka, provides oversight of the child welfare system. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
COVID tests available for Kansas households
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for five at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said […]
republic-online.com
DeSantis endorses Schmidt’s campaign for Kansas governor, pokes at Kelly’s ties to Biden
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis worked to broaden his 2024 presidential foundation Sunday by traveling to Kansas to headline an endorsement rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt. The presence of DeSantis and other conservatives at Schmidt campaign events less than two months ahead of the November election appears to reflect...
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Kansas?
When you compare the cost of driving a gas-powered car one mile to the price of going the same distance in an electric vehicle, the EV almost always comes out ahead
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
Another earthquake reported Sunday in northwest Kansas
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in southern Phillips County on Sunday evening. The 2.4-magnitude quake was recorded just north of the Rooks County line at 7:16 p.m. There have been 18 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
State regulators order Evergy to explain $1.2 billion
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered Evergy to explain a $1.2 billion increase in the company’s capital spending plan filed this year compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) last year. The KCC plans to hold a workshop to discuss the matter sometime before December. […]
Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas
HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
KWCH.com
Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.
360wichita.com
Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know
Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
Kansas man dies after rear-ending semitrailer
GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas died after rear-ending a semitrailer on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 1982 Peterbilt Semi and a 2005 Kenworth Semi were both headed westbound on U.S. Highway 160 at mile marker 54, or 14 miles east of Ulysses. The KHP says the Peterbilt […]
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KMBC.com
Interchange at state Route 291, US Highway 50 in Lee's Summit to get facelift
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — It's the No. 1 intersection for car accidents in the city of Lee's Summit, but that is about to all change. The interchange at Missouri Route 291 north and U.S. Highway 50 will soon get a facelift. "There's a lot of traffic that goes through...
