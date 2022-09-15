Read full article on original website
Struggles on defense lead to loss for the Hornets
Lometa’s defensive woes continued Friday night, as Rochelle became the third team this season to score 60 points or more on the Hornets. Rochelle took the game 65-36. Despite the score, Lometa’s offense had an improved week, as personnel changes on the offensive line seemed to spark production. “We thought going with a different starting group might light a fire in our guys,” head coach D.T…
Range tour to visit Bohning Ranch
The 2022 Lampasas & Mills County Range Tour will take place Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bohning Ranch, 1223 County Road 2234 in Lampasas County. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the ranch gate. Cost is $20. Two general and one Integrated Pest Management continuing education credit will be offered. Topics to be discussed include managing juniper, redberry and blueberry ID, mesquite…
Badgers move to 3-1 on the year after dominant win over Pflugerville Connally
Two blocked punts early in the game led to two quick touchdowns for the Badgers which they used to grow a 37-7 halftime lead. Lampasas would go on to finish the game off and win 44-13 over Pflugerville Connally. They are now 3-1 on the season and will host Wimberley next Friday for the final non-district game of the year. See Tuesday's edition of the Dispatch Record for full game coverage.
Keystone Star Hotel a finalist for Texas Downtown award
Finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards program were announced recently in Austin. Sponsored by Texas Downtown, the program recognizes outstanding projects, places and people of downtowns across the state. The Keystone Star Hotel is a finalist in the category of Best Renovation/ Rehabilitation/Restoration. When owner Andy Fish purchased the 10,000-squarefoot, two-story limestone hotel in…
One injured in rollover wreck
A San Saba man was transported to a Temple hospital with serious injuries after a rollover wreck in Lampasas County early Wednesday morning. According to Texas DPS authorities, a 28-year-old man from San Saba was traveling southbound on FM 580 East at 3:25 a.m. when his 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee went off the road. The investigating trooper reported that “the driver disregarded the stop sign at…
BRIEFLY
YOUNG LIFE BANQUET Lampasas County Young Life will hold its annual banquet Sunday from 5-7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church’s Wesley Fellowship Hall, 2 Alexander Dr. Dinner, live music, and various auctions will be part of the event. Special auction items include a Nolan Ryan baseball, Port O’Conner fishing trip and spring break trip to Panama. Tickets are $10 each from any Young Life…
National Night Out events set for Oct. 4
National Night Out is set for Oct. 4, and Lampasas County communities will be hosting local events after last year’s hiatus. Lometa and Copperas Cove both celebrated National Night Out last October, but the event was not held in the city of Lampasas due to a concern about rising COVID-19 cases. Kempner also canceled its 2021 event, but city officials cited a lack of funds as the cause. …
Kempner man indicted on murder charge
A Kempner man remains in Bell County Jail after authorities said he shot and killed his roommate in April. Ian Drew St. Joseph-Valderrama, 38, was indicted on a charge of murder, a firstdegree felony, in the 27th District Court of Bell County on July 20. He is accused of shooting his roommate, Steven Ray Wilson, in April. Valderrama remained in jail as of Friday. His bond is set at $1 million. …
