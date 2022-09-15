ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf Digest

Golf fans can't get enough of the videos of Bryson DeChambeau getting clotheslined by a gallery rope

On Sunday, around the same time Trey Lance had his ankle snapped like a twig, ruling him out for at least the five months, LIV Golf pro Bryson DeChambeau sustained the grisliest sports injury of the weekend. At Rich Harvest Farms just outside Chicago, DeChambeau collided with a piece of gallery rope, taking the full force of the one-mile-per-hour collision to his right forehead area. DeChambeau issued a cry of agony and crumpled to his right knee in obvious pain. The collective golf world held its breath … in order to stifle their laughter.
GOLF
Golf.com

Johnston & Murphy’s new golf shoe is as comfortable as it is stylish

We don’t hand out style awards, but maybe we should after seeing the new XC-4 H1-Luxe Hybrid golf shoes from footwear stalwart Johnston & Murphy. The shoes feature a bootie construction that snugly secures your feet via a waterproof neoprene collar. Outside is a top-grain leather upper and a rugged hybrid sole.
APPAREL
Golf.com

A squeaky-clean technique to clean your grimy golf grips (and save money doing it)

They’re your only connection to the club, so why are you treating your grips with so much disrespect? They deserve more. A bucket of warm, soapy water remains the obvious answer when those dirty handles — be they Golf Prides, Lamkins or any other from the game’s major grip manufacturers — need to be cleaned. And this means a few times a season. The oil and sweat from your mitts will break down the rubber over time, but semi-regular baths can extend the life of any grip.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘A chip on my shoulder’: Why Max Homa had extra motivation to win in Napa

Max Homa has indisputably been one of the best golfers on the planet over the past 18 months. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at his resume. After his latest victory in Napa, Homa has four wins over that time period, matching the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. His strokes-gained performance last season was 13th, and he finished fifth in the FedEx Cup standings. Oh, and he earned a spot on this week’s Presidents Cup team, too.
NAPA, CA
Golf.com

Miura’s new irons blend craftsmanship and aesthetics with playability

The newest KM-700 irons from Miura represent the culmination of years of work to perfect everything from the clubs shaping at address to the sole grind, and the end result is nothing short of spectacular. The KM-700s ($2,800 per set; miuragolf.com) utilize the same soft carbon steel and precision processing...
GOLF
Golf.com

At Quail Hollow, fall conditions and a rerouting will provide plenty of Presidents Cup spice

The weight of international relations customarily falls on the shoulders of the pros at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. But the clubhouse at Quail Hollow, the host course of this year’s Presidents Cup — which, every two years, pits a team of America’s top players against the world’s best from countries outside of Europe — is a pretty grand manse in and of itself.
CHARLOTTE, NC

