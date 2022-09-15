Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Golf fans can't get enough of the videos of Bryson DeChambeau getting clotheslined by a gallery rope
On Sunday, around the same time Trey Lance had his ankle snapped like a twig, ruling him out for at least the five months, LIV Golf pro Bryson DeChambeau sustained the grisliest sports injury of the weekend. At Rich Harvest Farms just outside Chicago, DeChambeau collided with a piece of gallery rope, taking the full force of the one-mile-per-hour collision to his right forehead area. DeChambeau issued a cry of agony and crumpled to his right knee in obvious pain. The collective golf world held its breath … in order to stifle their laughter.
Golf.com
Johnston & Murphy’s new golf shoe is as comfortable as it is stylish
We don’t hand out style awards, but maybe we should after seeing the new XC-4 H1-Luxe Hybrid golf shoes from footwear stalwart Johnston & Murphy. The shoes feature a bootie construction that snugly secures your feet via a waterproof neoprene collar. Outside is a top-grain leather upper and a rugged hybrid sole.
Golf.com
Ping’s new ChipR clubs can turn a sagging short game into a major strength
How many shots do you typically waste around the green? Chances are more than you’d like to admit — and we’re not talking about short-sided flop shots with a high degree of difficulty. Stub a few routine chip shots and things can go south in a hurry.
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA・
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Makes Disastrous Final Wager (VIDEO)
Jeopardy! is back and already delivering buzzworthy moments, as a contestant on Tuesday’s (September 13) episode made a final wager blunder so shocking that it lost her the entire game. The show’s 39th season kicked off on Monday with now permanent co-host Ken Jennings at the helm and reigning...
Jeopardy! fans concerned after Ryan Long reveals health scare that could affect his Tournament of Champions performance
JEOPARDY! star Ryan Long has revealed that his recent health scare left him suffering a difficult side effect. Fans are thrilled he's otherwise recovered from his terrifying 2020 hospital stay but are concerned ahead of his Tournament of Champions performance. Season 38 of Jeopardy! wrapped on July 31st and is...
Sterling Mahomes Looks Absolutely Adorable in All Pink as She Celebrates Mini Milestone
Sterling Mahomes turned 1 1/2 over the weekend and she celebrated by making an appearance wearing the cutest pink Chiefs gear. Her mom, Brittany Mahomes, shared some snapshots of the little one who joined her dad Patrick as he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame. “Dad is...
Look: Soccer Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent female athletes over the years. Few athletes, if any, have garnered more attention with their photoshoots than Alex Morgan. The legendary United States women's national team star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times. In fact, Morgan was...
Where's Johnny? Phil Mickelson isn't the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing at the Fortinet Championship
NAPA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson isn’t the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing from this year’s Fortinet Championship. The event is also Miller lite – as in Johnny Miller. The two-time major winner and retired NBC Sports lead golf analyst has served as tournament ambassador...
Golf.com
A squeaky-clean technique to clean your grimy golf grips (and save money doing it)
They’re your only connection to the club, so why are you treating your grips with so much disrespect? They deserve more. A bucket of warm, soapy water remains the obvious answer when those dirty handles — be they Golf Prides, Lamkins or any other from the game’s major grip manufacturers — need to be cleaned. And this means a few times a season. The oil and sweat from your mitts will break down the rubber over time, but semi-regular baths can extend the life of any grip.
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Photos
No couple is having a better year that star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Just a few weeks later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. He reportedly earned...
PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and more share words of encouragement for Golfweek writer Steve DiMeglio as he battles cancer
The PGA Tour on Monday posted a touching video of encouragement to Golfweek and USA TODAY golf writer Steve DiMeglio, who is battling cancer. Eighteen players took the time to speak on camera, wishing DiMeglio the best in his fight in the video posted to YouTube and the Tour’s social media platforms.
Golf.com
‘A chip on my shoulder’: Why Max Homa had extra motivation to win in Napa
Max Homa has indisputably been one of the best golfers on the planet over the past 18 months. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at his resume. After his latest victory in Napa, Homa has four wins over that time period, matching the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. His strokes-gained performance last season was 13th, and he finished fifth in the FedEx Cup standings. Oh, and he earned a spot on this week’s Presidents Cup team, too.
Golf.com
Miura’s new irons blend craftsmanship and aesthetics with playability
The newest KM-700 irons from Miura represent the culmination of years of work to perfect everything from the clubs shaping at address to the sole grind, and the end result is nothing short of spectacular. The KM-700s ($2,800 per set; miuragolf.com) utilize the same soft carbon steel and precision processing...
Golf.com
This stunning three-putt cost Danny Willett nearly $600,000. Here’s how he explained it
Last season on the PGA Tour, Danny Willett attempted 148 putts from between 3 and 5 feet. He made 135 of them. That’s a conversion rate of 91.22%. So, when Willett sized up a birdie putt from 3 feet 7 inches on the 72nd hole of the Fortinet Championship Sunday, you had to like his chances.
NFL・
Penélope Cruz Pops in Pink Chanel Outfit & Peep Toe Platforms at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival
Penélope Cruz received the National Film Award from the Spanish ministry of culture for her outstanding international career in film today at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain dressed in a baby pink set. The “Vanilla Sky” star rose to the occasion, dressed in a vintage style Chanel long sleeve top and matching midi length skirt lined with crystal and bead embellishments that offered the ensemble a welcomed hint of shine. Cruz accessorized with dangling pink pearl earrings and a coordinating pale pink chain clutch. As far as footwear went, the actress opted for sky-high peep toe platform...
Golf.com
At Quail Hollow, fall conditions and a rerouting will provide plenty of Presidents Cup spice
The weight of international relations customarily falls on the shoulders of the pros at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. But the clubhouse at Quail Hollow, the host course of this year’s Presidents Cup — which, every two years, pits a team of America’s top players against the world’s best from countries outside of Europe — is a pretty grand manse in and of itself.
