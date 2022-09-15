They’re your only connection to the club, so why are you treating your grips with so much disrespect? They deserve more. A bucket of warm, soapy water remains the obvious answer when those dirty handles — be they Golf Prides, Lamkins or any other from the game’s major grip manufacturers — need to be cleaned. And this means a few times a season. The oil and sweat from your mitts will break down the rubber over time, but semi-regular baths can extend the life of any grip.

