WISH-TV
Brown County Art Gallery honors Zionsville native Nancy Noel with never-before-seen paintings
NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A new exhibit at the Brown County Art Gallery features never-before-seen original pieces of artwork from world-renowned artist and Zionsville native, Nancy Noel. Noel, who died in August 2020, painted over 1,000 pieces of art during her career. “Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Robert Redford...
Fox 59
Free, family-friendly event coming to Spencer Farm Winery
INDIANAPOLIS — Executive Director of the Hamilton County RISE Fest, Andy Binford, stopped by the studio along with Owner of Spencer Farm Winery, Mark Spencer. They’ll be hosting the Hamilton County RISE Fest at Spencer Farm Winery located in Noblesville. Throughout the Festival you’ll be able to listen to eight bands perform!
readthereporter.com
49th annual New Earth Festival comes to Atlanta next weekend
The population of Atlanta is approximately 750, but next weekend this little northern Hamilton County town will see 70,000 to 100,000 visitors at the annual Atlanta New Earth Festival, which started in 1974. The Reporter had the opportunity to speak with event organizer Jennifer Farley about what visitors can expect...
WISH-TV
‘Whale of a Sale’ children’s consignment event begins Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The largest children’s consignment event in central Indiana is back!. The fall 2022 “Whale of a Sale” event starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at Grand Park in Westfield. Attendees will be able to shop for over 100,000 items. The consignment sale is...
Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
WISH-TV
Competitive eaters ‘The Hungry Couple’ to take on tenderloin challenge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jumbo breaded tenderloins are an Indiana tradition. Two competitive eaters — who also happen to be husband and wife — will get a taste of this tradition on Friday in a very special, very tasty competition. Competitive eater Miki Sudo and her husband, Nick...
WISH-TV
Ryan Reynolds Colonoscopy screening, bringing awareness to colon cancer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent gastroenterologist, Dr. Mohamad Yousef joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the importance of colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef shared the statistics on colon cancer screenings. Learn more about the importance of getting colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef suggests to talk to a primary...
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis | Sept 16-18
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
cbs4indy.com
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
WISH-TV
Tiger cub ventures outside for 1st time at Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Amur tiger cub earned her stripes Friday by venturing outside for the first time at the Indianapolis Zoo. Helina made her grand debut and was very curious about her new surroundings, sniffing and climbing all around her new habitat. The zoo says the other two...
Grab a brew and a cat or dog too at upcoming adoption event in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS — If you love animals, are wanting a new furry friend or just simply enjoy giving a good boy or girl a scratch, there's an event happening that's right up your alley. Pet Friendly Services of Indiana, an organization with a mission to end euthanasia of adoptable dogs...
WTHI
Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
WISH-TV
Pastor Janae Pitts-Murdock
Sunday, September 18 at Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 N Michigan Road Indianapolis IN 46228, Pastor Janae Pitts-Murdock and church are hosting National Back to Church Day. Service starts at 10:30am and festivities start at 12pm and run to 4pm featuring national recording artist Randy Westson and Judah Band. There will be a IU Health fair where screenings will take place. You can register at lovelwcc.org.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
WISH-TV
Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
cbs4indy.com
PHOTOS: Tiger cub makes her grand debut at the Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was a big day for Helina, a female Amur tiger cub at the Indianapolis Zoo. Friday, Helina made her big debut at the zoo. The zoo said she was very curious of her surroundings and she made sure to climb, sniff, and explore her new habitat.
MyWabashValley.com
A taste of Germany coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you’re looking to enjoy authentic German food and beer in Terre Haute this weekend, you’re in luck. The 49th annual Oktoberfest is back. It’s taking place Sept. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each night at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds...
indyschild.com
Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville
My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
indyschild.com
8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
