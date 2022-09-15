ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Free, family-friendly event coming to Spencer Farm Winery

INDIANAPOLIS — Executive Director of the Hamilton County RISE Fest, Andy Binford, stopped by the studio along with Owner of Spencer Farm Winery, Mark Spencer. They’ll be hosting the Hamilton County RISE Fest at Spencer Farm Winery located in Noblesville. Throughout the Festival you’ll be able to listen to eight bands perform!
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

49th annual New Earth Festival comes to Atlanta next weekend

The population of Atlanta is approximately 750, but next weekend this little northern Hamilton County town will see 70,000 to 100,000 visitors at the annual Atlanta New Earth Festival, which started in 1974. The Reporter had the opportunity to speak with event organizer Jennifer Farley about what visitors can expect...
ATLANTA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Hillsboro, IN
WTHR

Good News: Happy Days Family Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories. "I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan." "I go all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Ryan Reynolds Colonoscopy screening, bringing awareness to colon cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent gastroenterologist, Dr. Mohamad Yousef joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the importance of colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef shared the statistics on colon cancer screenings. Learn more about the importance of getting colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef suggests to talk to a primary...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gershwin
cbs4indy.com

Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tiger cub ventures outside for 1st time at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Amur tiger cub earned her stripes Friday by venturing outside for the first time at the Indianapolis Zoo. Helina made her grand debut and was very curious about her new surroundings, sniffing and climbing all around her new habitat. The zoo says the other two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Songwriting#Performing#Musical Theater#Myers Dinner#The Gershwin Brothers#The Myers Dinner Theatre
WTHI

Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WISH-TV

Pastor Janae Pitts-Murdock

Sunday, September 18 at Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 N Michigan Road Indianapolis IN 46228, Pastor Janae Pitts-Murdock and church are hosting National Back to Church Day. Service starts at 10:30am and festivities start at 12pm and run to 4pm featuring national recording artist Randy Westson and Judah Band. There will be a IU Health fair where screenings will take place. You can register at lovelwcc.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
MyWabashValley.com

A taste of Germany coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you’re looking to enjoy authentic German food and beer in Terre Haute this weekend, you’re in luck. The 49th annual Oktoberfest is back. It’s taking place Sept. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each night at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
indyschild.com

Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville

My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

8 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy