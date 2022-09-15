Read full article on original website
Related
Hear Father John Misty Cover Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)’
Father John Misty has released a rendition of Steve Wonder’s 1972 song “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever).” The cover, which sees Josh Tillman evoking his best soulful croon, appears as one of six tracks on the musician’s Live At Electric Lady Spotify Session EP.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
ETOnline.com
Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship
Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
RELATED PEOPLE
Philadelphia Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dead at 25 After Collapsing Onstage During Performance
Philadelphia's LGBTQ community is mourning the death of a beloved young performer. Valencia Prime, a 25-year-old transgender woman who performed as a drag queen and dubbed herself "Philadelphia's Plus Size Dancing Diva," died Monday night after she collapsed onstage while performing at Tabu, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland told NBC News.
Venus Williams Is 'Really Grateful' Her Mom 'Prepared Us' to Embrace Therapy: 'It's Everything'
"For athletes to share their stories of what they've gone through really helps people from all walks of life, and that's so important," Williams tells PEOPLE Venus Williams feels "really grateful" for the way her mother Oracene Price encouraged her and her siblings to take care of their mental health. "It's important to engage in therapy even before you might have something exactly to talk about, to work through and prepare yourself for anything that might come up in your life," Williams, 42, tells PEOPLE. The tennis star...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Charlotte at Do Revenge Screening
The Netflix film stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as the headmaster at a school, a role the Cruel Intentions alum said was "delicious" A special screening for Netflix's new teen drama, Do Revenge, ended up being something of a mother-daughter date on Wednesday for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace. The actress brought her 12-year-old daughter along with her for the event, which celebrated her new film starring both Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. At the Hollywood Roosevelt event, Gellar, 44, rocked a shiny bronze dress and heels as he daughter,...
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miranda Lambert Shows Off the 'Secret Hideout' Where She Feels Most Creative: WATCH
Miranda Lambert is at the top of her game, and now she's giving fans an exclusive look at the space that sparks most of her inspiration. Located at the Nashville office of her management company, ShopKeeper Management, the intimate "secret hideout" is "where I come hang and write." "This is...
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Andy Cohen Introduces Son Ben, 3, to Cher's Music: 'She Reminded Him of Elsa and He Loved It'
The toddler adorably argues with his Bravo personality dad about what they were listening to as they talked about Cher Andy Cohen is sharing another adorably grumpy father-son exchange with son Benjamin Allen. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared a video where he talked about introducing Ben to Cher's music. He asked the 3-year-old what he thought of the various songs. "She was a singer," he replied at first, which Cohen confirmed. Ben then added, "She was singing too loud for me." "She was singing too loud...
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Audra Mari on the Wedding Dress She Wore to Marry Josh Duhamel: 'The Second I Saw It, I Knew'
Audra Mari went down under for her wedding dress. The former Miss World America chose an Australian designer for her North Dakota wedding to actor Josh Duhamel on Sept. 10, and she found her dress in the most relatable way. "I was searching Pinterest for ideas after we got engaged,...
When Ronnie James Dio Played His Original Last Black Sabbath Show
Ronnie James Dio steered Black Sabbath away from the brink of self-destruction when he replaced the ousted Ozzy Osbourne in 1979. But just three years and two beloved albums later, he'd sing his (first) last note with Black Sabbath on Aug. 31, 1982, at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
Original Quantum Leap Star Scott Bakula Confirms He Has 'No Connection' to Reboot: 'Happy Leaping!'
"It was a very difficult decision to pass on the project," Scott Bakula admitting of opting out of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot 30 years after he starred in the original series Scott Bakula is sitting this round out. The Golden Globe winner confirmed Friday on Instagram that he has no affiliation with NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap reboot, despite starring as Dr. Sam Beckett in the original series when it aired 30 years ago. "To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move...
NME
What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
Sofía Vergara Reveals the 'Very Special' Gift The Mayyas Gave Her Moments After They Won 'AGT'
America's Got Talent's newest champions, The Mayyas, will forever feel indebted to judge Sofia Vergara — and she now has a piece of them around her neck wherever she goes. Following Wednesday's finale, in which the Lebanese dance troupe was named the champions of season 17, Vergara revealed to PEOPLE that her Golden Buzzer act had gifted her one of their necklaces as a token of their appreciation.
See the Four Unforgettable Moments Blake Lively Debuted Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet
Blake Lively knows how to command a red carpet. The Shallows actress has had a multitude of maternity fashion moments over the course of her pregnancies, from keeping her bump concealed at the 2016 Met Gala to debuting her pregnancy at the Detective Pikachu premiere. The Gossip Girl alum appeared...
YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'
"His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely," Tommy Smith's obituary reads YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died. He was 29. Nine-year-old Everleigh's mother Savannah LaBrant, 29, shared the news on Instagram Thursday. Posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with her father, Savannah — also a YouTube star — wrote, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask...
People
321K+
Followers
52K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0