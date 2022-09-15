ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
ETOnline.com

Noah Cyrus Releases Song Inspired by Parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' Relationship

Noah Cyrus dropped a new single inspired by her parents' near 30-year marriage that ended in divorce. Hence, "Every Beginning Ends." The 22-year-old GRAMMY-nominated singer released the single from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. In "Every Beginning Ends," she collaborates with Death Cab for Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard. According...
People

'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
People

Venus Williams Is 'Really Grateful' Her Mom 'Prepared Us' to Embrace Therapy: 'It's Everything'

"For athletes to share their stories of what they've gone through really helps people from all walks of life, and that's so important," Williams tells PEOPLE Venus Williams feels "really grateful" for the way her mother Oracene Price encouraged her and her siblings to take care of their mental health. "It's important to engage in therapy even before you might have something exactly to talk about, to work through and prepare yourself for anything that might come up in your life," Williams, 42, tells PEOPLE. The tennis star...
People

Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Charlotte at Do Revenge Screening

The Netflix film stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as the headmaster at a school, a role the Cruel Intentions alum said was "delicious" A special screening for Netflix's new teen drama, Do Revenge, ended up being something of a mother-daughter date on Wednesday for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace. The actress brought her 12-year-old daughter along with her for the event, which celebrated her new film starring both Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. At the Hollywood Roosevelt event, Gellar, 44, rocked a shiny bronze dress and heels as he daughter,...
People

Andy Cohen Introduces Son Ben, 3, to Cher's Music: 'She Reminded Him of Elsa and He Loved It'

The toddler adorably argues with his Bravo personality dad about what they were listening to as they talked about Cher Andy Cohen is sharing another adorably grumpy father-son exchange with son Benjamin Allen. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared a video where he talked about introducing Ben to Cher's music. He asked the 3-year-old what he thought of the various songs. "She was a singer," he replied at first, which Cohen confirmed. Ben then added, "She was singing too loud for me." "She was singing too loud...
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
People

Original Quantum Leap Star Scott Bakula Confirms He Has 'No Connection' to Reboot: 'Happy Leaping!'

"It was a very difficult decision to pass on the project," Scott Bakula admitting of opting out of NBC's Quantum Leap reboot 30 years after he starred in the original series Scott Bakula is sitting this round out. The Golden Globe winner confirmed Friday on Instagram that he has no affiliation with NBC's upcoming Quantum Leap reboot, despite starring as Dr. Sam Beckett in the original series when it aired 30 years ago. "To Quantum Leap fans around the world, in an effort to quiet the rumors and move...
NME

What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
People

Sofía Vergara Reveals the 'Very Special' Gift The Mayyas Gave Her Moments After They Won 'AGT'

America's Got Talent's newest champions, The Mayyas, will forever feel indebted to judge Sofia Vergara — and she now has a piece of them around her neck wherever she goes. Following Wednesday's finale, in which the Lebanese dance troupe was named the champions of season 17, Vergara revealed to PEOPLE that her Golden Buzzer act had gifted her one of their necklaces as a token of their appreciation.
People

YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'

"His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely," Tommy Smith's obituary reads YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died. He was 29. Nine-year-old Everleigh's mother Savannah LaBrant, 29, shared the news on Instagram Thursday. Posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with her father, Savannah — also a YouTube star — wrote, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask...
People

