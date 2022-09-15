Read full article on original website
Can't argue facts
2d ago
Instead of buying a jersey, give it to St judes. They could use that money. You can get a hospital gown of a child you saved.
Reply(1)
7
Related
Yardbarker
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
Steph Curry believes Kevin Durant was better off staying with Nets than trade to Celtics
While most of the dust has settled, the story of the offseason surrounded former Golden State Warriors turned Brooklyn Net, Kevin Durant. Although his trade demands have seemed to shift into reverse, there is still chatter around Durant’s offseason trade request away from Brooklyn. During a recent interview with...
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
When Will This Talented NBA Point Guard Be Signed?
On September 15, NBA veteran Dennis Schroder is celebrating his 29th birthday. However, he still remains a free agent. Over his career, he has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
Miami Heat Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s been said before, but that’s only because all truisms have: Father Time is undefeated. Even professional athletes cannot escape his grasp. At times, it can be difficult to watch our favorite NBA players age of their primes. On the other hand, it’s inevitable. NBA players can seem...
Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance
Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Claims That The Showtime Lakers Would Defeat Michael Jordan And The Bulls Dynasty
The 1980s Los Angeles Lakers and the 1990s Chicago Bulls are among the best dynasties the NBA has ever seen. While the Lakers were stacked with talented players like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, and Byron Scott, the Chicago Bulls had their fair share of star power with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.
Amidst Last Dance Feud, Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Was Spotted On A 'Double Date' With Michael Jordan's Son
The (one-sided) feud between Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan has been well-documented by this point. Through the memoir that he released last year, Pippen didn’t mince words when discussing his displeasure with ESPN’s backlash-inducing docuseries The Last Dance and more. The drama between the two has mostly settled down as of late, though there’s been a new development that may or may not draw a response from Pippen. Apparently, the former player’s ex-wife was spotted with Jordan’s son – during what appeared to be a “double date.”
Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have picked up this former Warriors player
Yardbarker
Robert Horry Reveals He Was The First NBA Player To Record 100 Blocks, 100 Steals, And 100 Threes In A Season, Mistakenly Said Dirk Nowitzki Did It Next
Robert Horry is the definition of a 'winner' in the modern era of NBA basketball. The power forward was one of the early innovators of the 3-and-D role on the court, as Horry was a big man with a beautiful shooting stroke, hitting some amazing game-winners in his career. At the same time, he had active hands to force steals and the ability to roam and block shots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal Names Dennis Rodman As Worst Teammate
Countless NBA greats have played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the years, leading to 17th championships — as well as quite a few conflicts within the franchise. Usually, the most competitive players by nature also have big personalities, which can result in tensions on a star-studded team. That proved to be the case in the early 2000s when the Lakers won the fabled three-peat.
Shaquille O’Neal mocks Manu Ginobili for crying during HOF speech: ‘Real players like Spice and myself don’t be crying’
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame speech. The former San Antonio Spurs star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his outstanding NBA career, and O’Neal gave him props for the accomplishment. “I’m...
Comments / 14