Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The best VR headsets
Virtual reality finally seems to be reaching a time when everyone should be taking a closer look, and the best VR headsets are the best way to do it. The number of intriguing games is skyrocketing, and there are plenty of great VR headsets to choose from. The challenge is finding the system that's right for you.
Digital Trends
The best robot vacuums with mapping technology
Who doesn't love a good robot vacuum? Tailor-made for the never-resting go-getters and those who hate carting around an upright vac, robot vacs use sensors and other algorithmic tools to seamlessly navigate throughout the many rooms of our homes, spending just the right amount of time in each space to get the carpets, hardwoods, and tiling nice and clean. When it comes to navigational functions, a set of sensors does a decent job at moving your bot around, but there's nothing better than a vac equipped with mapping technology.
Digital Trends
1More’s SonoFlow set a new benchmark for $100 wireless headphones
1More’s SonoFlow set a new benchmark for $100 wireless headphones. Do you have to spend a lot to get really good sound in a pair of noise-canceling wireless headphones? No, you don’t, and 1More proves it with its latest pair, the SonoFlow. For $100 — or less — you get a fair bit to work with for every dollar you spend on them.
Digital Trends
ESR Gear has all of the accouterments you need to level up your tech
This content was produced in partnership with ESR Gear. Most chargers and power-delivery devices, like wireless charging pads or stands, are functional yet simple. There are a few out there that do some pretty cool things, but when all is said and done they don’t really change much about how we use our gear. That is not true of ESR Gear’s products, which not only make tech easier to use but also help level up your devices in new and interesting ways. Now, you can’t claim that without an example to back it up. So, we’ll direct your attention to ESR’s HaloLock™ 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost™. It’s equipped with wireless fast-charging tech, called CryoBoost Fast Charging, which delivers magnetic charging for phones in use, and helps keep them cool under pressure. More specifically, you can charge your iPhone 13 while still watching videos, and the charge is powerful enough that the battery doesn’t drain while you use the phone, unlike most comparable chargers that don’t put out enough energy. Instead, HaloLock charges your device at the same time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
If you own a Lenovo PC, you need to update it immediately
Lenovo, one of the most popular computer manufacturers in the world, just announced that many of its laptops and desktops need immediate BIOS updates to secure them from serious security vulnerabilities. Six flaws have been found; however, none have been reported as being actively exploited thus far. Lenovo lists the...
Digital Trends
How to remove someone from Slack
When people leave your organization, you likely have to remove their access to various company applications. You might deactivate their intranet login, delete their business email address, and remove them from your Slack workspace. Not every Slack member has the ability to deactivate a user. Let’s walk through how to...
Digital Trends
Why this luxury smartwatch isn’t out to beat the Apple Watch
“When we decided to make a smartwatch, our inspiration was to take something from our history and give it smart technology. We’re trying to bring the story of watchmaking to smartwatches. Something that’s true to us”. This is how Felix Obschonka, category director of new technologies at Montblanc,...
Digital Trends
Should you upgrade to the new AirPods Pro?
The latest AirPods Pro (now in their second generation) are the new top-shelf addition to Apple’s expansive lineup of wireless earbuds. Featuring across-the-board sound and noise-cancellation improvements (according to Apple, anyway), user-specific “personalized” Spatial Audio profiles, and a new touch control for adjusting volume — plus a few other surprises — there’s plenty to love about the new set of buds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Quest Pro: Everything we know about Meta’s next big VR headset
Meta’s next-generation VR headset is coming in October, and it’s almost certain to be called the Quest Pro, a new type of head-mounted display from the world’s most popular virtual reality hardware manufacturer. Several previews have been shared by Meta, so we know roughly what to expect,...
Digital Trends
What is PCIe 5.0?
With the arrival of Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake CPUs in October 2021, the chip maker officially introduced support for PCIexpress (PCIe) 5.0. On the other hand, AMD is also set to adopt the latest standard with its Ryzen 7000 series CPUs when they launch in September 2022. But what exactly is PCIe 5.0, and is it worth the upgrade?
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR games are not backward compatible with PlayStation VR2
Sony confirmed that games that were released for the first PlayStation VR headset are not backward compatible with the upcoming PlayStation VR2. In an episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast, Hideaki Nishino senior vice president of platform experience, says, “PS VR games are not compatible with PS VR2 because PS VR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience. PS VR2 has much more advanced features like all new controllers with haptic feedback, with adaptive triggers as they’ve said, inside-out tracking, eye tracking in it, 3D audio is coming together, of course. So this means, there will be games for PS VR2 that require a whole different approach than the original PS VR.”
Digital Trends
How to sort your data in Google Sheets
Google Sheets is a remarkably powerful and convenient tool for collecting and analyzing data, but sometimes it can be hard to understand what that raw data means. One of the best ways to see the big picture is to sort it to help bring the most important information to the top, showing which is the largest or smallest value relative to the rest.
Digital Trends
The best voice-recording apps for Android and iPhone
Voice recording is a nifty feature available on almost every smartphone. However, system recorders sometimes offer limited functionality, and while they serve the purpose of some consumers, there are folks who want more out of an audio-recording app. Thankfully, there are a plethora of apps for both iOS and Android that can help you record high-quality audio.
Digital Trends
CyberGhost Free Trial: Protect your browsing for free
Life is becoming more and more digital, and we’re all more and more susceptible to hacking, identity theft, data collection, and targeted advertising. A virtual private network, or a VPN, can make consuming the digital world a much more private endeavor, and some of the best VPN services offer a free trial. A good example of this is a CyberGhost free trial, which full access to CyberGhosts’ premium level features completely free. CyberGhost is among of the best VPN for streaming, as well as the best VPN for iPhone or iPad, making a CyberGhost free trial worth taking advantage of.
Digital Trends
Fluance Ai81 Elite speaker review: Power from the towers
Fluance Ai81 Elite speaker review: Power from the towers. When we think of powered speakers, our minds tend to lean toward more compact bookshelf speakers such as the superb KEF LX II or the renowned Klipsch The Fives. But as the complexity of our home theater setups increases, so has the demand for bigger, more powerful tower speakers with a wide range of connectivity options — from optical to line RCA to Bluetooth.
Digital Trends
Adobe Photoshop Free Trial: Get a month of editing for free
It’s no secret that Adobe Photoshop is the most popular and widely used graphical design software suite among professionals and amateurs alike. Even people who have never in their lives used Photoshop know the name, which has become synonymous with any kind of digital image editing. Photoshop is professional-grade paid software, though, and it’s not exactly cheap. That’s likely why you’re here looking for an Adobe Photoshop free trial (and perhaps other ways to save on this software if and when you decide to buy it). Whether you’re an amateur graphic designer or an aspiring professional, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.
Digital Trends
5 big things I learned about the iPhone 14 after 48 hours
Apple’s iPhone 14 series has landed, and just like last year, we’re treated to a quartet of new iPhones to play with. There’s the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and bringing up the rear is the regular iPhone 14. Given the excitement...
Digital Trends
Anker 757 PowerHouse Sweepstakes: Win this awesome portable power station
This content was produced in partnership with Anker. The Anker 757 PowerHouse is, as the name suggests, an absolute energy powerhouse. It is a long-lasting portable power station with a 1,229-watt-hour capacity and a 1,500-watt output. Thanks to Hyper Flash tech, it can recharge to 80% in just one hour, and it supports 300-watt solar charging, plus has 13 total ports for all of your devices and gear.
‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate
Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
Digital Trends
EVGA is done making GPUs, and reports say it’s because of Nvidia
Among Nvidia’s 3rd-party GPU manufacturers, EVGA is perhaps the most famous. The brand is well known for high-quality RTX and GTX graphics cards with generous consumer policies, as well as power supplies, coolers, and motherboards. The partnership between Nvidia and EVGA, which lasted over two decades, is now over, however, and not only will EVGA stop making Nvidia GPUs, it has no plans on making any GPUs ever again. It’s not a clean breakup either.
Comments / 0