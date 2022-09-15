ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

3 years after West Chester family killed, murder trial set for Oct. 3

By Lauren Pack | Journal-News
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ww4oh_0hx5xrqV00

Gurpreet Singh was back in court Wednesday for what appears to be the last hearing before the start of his death penalty trial for allegedly shooting four family members to death in 2019 in a West Chester Township.

Singh, 40, is charged with four counts of aggravated murder for the April 28, 2019, homicides. With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh faces the death penalty if convicted.

Singh is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws, Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at their residence on Wyndtree Drive.

After the legal process slowed down due to COVID-19 pandemic safety issues and legal maneuvering, it appears Singh will finally get his day in court when his trial begins on Oct. 3. His attorneys maintain Singh is innocent.

The family members were all shot and dead when West Chester Police arrived at the Wyndtree Drive after Singh called 911.

Singh was outside in the stairwell covered in blood crying that his family bleeding. He was questioned for hours by police, but released.

He was indicted in August 2019 and arrested in Connecticut.

The father of three young children who was a self-employed truck driver running his own company before his arrest, Singh is being held without bond in the Butler County Jail. He is a native of India but has been a United States citizen since 2009.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the defense also asked for approval of $6,000 to bring Singh’s parents and religious Guru from India to Ohio for the mitigation phase of the trial that happens if Singh is convicted.

In the request, the defense pointed out Singh, who they say is now indigent, is not a native of the United States, needs the witnesses who know him best and will able to “attest to his life, culture and upbringing.”

The prosecution expressed concern that there may be difficulties getting visas for the family members and other requirements, such as COVID-19 vaccination status, that could slow down the travel process. The prosecution suggested testimony via video might an option.

Howard, who before taking the bench, defended 25 death penalty cases, said as an attorney he would want mitigation witnesses to testify in person in the courtroom. But he made it clear the trial would not be continued for the witness logistics.

“If we get to the mitigation phase, if their visas aren’t ready and they aren’t here we are not continuing the case,” Howard said. If that happened other arrangements could be made for testimony via video, the judge said. He approved the travel expenses.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard has ordered 150 prospective jurors for the first day of selection and another 150 for the second day if necessary.

The trial will be on the fourth floor of the Butler County court wing in a newly completed super courtroom that will accommodate more observers and is equipped with updated technology for presentation to the jury. The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Subpoena issuing began last month and includes police officers, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents, keepers of records from banks, United Airlines, cell phone companies, and local, Indiana and Kentucky residents.

Hotel rooms have been booked and security arranged if the jury should require sequestration. By law, in a death penalty case, the jury must be sequestered during deliberations. If the defendant is convicted they are also required to the sequestered while deliberating a penalty recommendation following the mitigation phase.

If the defendant is convicted, the jury will consider recommendation of one of five penalties, including death, life in prison without parole, 20 years to life, 25 years to life or 30 years to life. It is up to the judge to decide whether or not to follow the jury’s recommendation and ultimately impose the sentence.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Coroner identifies baby, father arrested for death

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a baby in Mt. Vernon. 26-year-old Devin Morrison is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death. Troopers say last Thursday, September 8, authorities were called to the 400 block of East 5th Street for an unresponsive...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
West Chester Township, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
West Chester Township, OH
State
Connecticut State
ABC4

Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Attorneys#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
United Airlines
dayton247now.com

Ohio Department of Health launches investigation into Troy Fire Department's baby box

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Troy Fire Department is calling on the Ohio Department of Health for a face-to-face meeting. This follows a citizen complaint, that the fire department's Safe Haven Baby Box, is not in compliance with the Ohio Department of Health, The Ohio Revised Code, and The Ohio Administrative Code. Although, according to documents Dayton 24/7 Now obtained, ODH already deemed the newborn baby incubator operational, June 27 of this year.
TROY, OH
thexunewswire.com

1944 Tuley Road,

1944 Tuley Rd 3BR/1BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon**. Come and see our Newly Remodeled Cute and Cozy 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield Township! This home has new hardwood and carpet flooring, freshly painted, an updated system, updated kitchen with a new dishwasher, garbage disposal and range hood, separate dining area, spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, w/d hookup, a partial basement, storage shed, a front porch, off-street parking, and a huge yard! Apply today at bbrents.com.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
10TV

Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy