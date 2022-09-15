Bears WR Velus Jones Jr.'s availability still in doubt as he misses practice with hamstring injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- After being sidelined from the Bears’ opener Sunday, rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. is in jeopardy of having his NFL debut pushed back again.

Jones didn’t practice Thursday after being a limited participant Wednesday as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Jones had a setback or had a designed rest day. The Bears will release an injury report Friday with game designations, which will give a stronger indication as to whether Jones will play against the Packers on Sunday.

“I’m definitely hopeful,” Jones said Wednesday. “That’s the plan.”

A third-round pick of the Bears in April, Jones is projected to play a key role in Chicago’s offense once he’s healthy.

In other injury news, the Bears listed veteran offensive lineman Riley Reiff (shoulder) as a full participant in practice, one day after he worked in a limited fashion.

The Packers held out veteran tackle David Bakhtiari from practice Thursday, which was part of the team’s plan for his recovery from knee surgery this past offseason. Bakhtiari didn’t play in the Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. Green Bay receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) was limited in work.

The Bears (1-0) and Packers (0-1) kick off Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT from Lambeau Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker