Discover Nature: Best Places to Hike in Missouri
Fall is a great time for hiking. The weather is cooler, the colors are changing, and our conservation areas offer many choices. Here are my top picks for fall hiking this year:. Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area near Kansas City has six hiking trails including disabled accessible. The Bethany Falls...
Looking for Adventure? Sail Away On A New Pirate-Ship Inspired Kentucky Airbnb
If you are the rock climbing, wilderness going, outdoors type we've found a place in Kentucky that will make all your sweet, adventurous dreams come true. If staying in unique or themed Airbnbs is on your bucket list you get to mark one off. The Grey Dreamer is fairly new to the Airbnb world. She has a sister called Sky Dancer and they are both available for adventure.
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Hunters’ Guide: What to know for deer season, others upcoming in Missouri
Prime hunting season is underway in Missouri. In the upcoming weeks and months, eligible hunters will have the opportunity to harvest deer, elk, black bears, turkeys and more wildlife.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
No joke: Missouri man who dressed up as Batman villain learns lesson
A convicted felon in Missouri accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker was sentenced Friday to 60 days in jail, with credit for several months served after his arrest.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Famed painting rediscovered in Missouri after a century
A German painting from 1899 has resurfaced in Missouri after more than a century.
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
Missouri ranks high on 2022 ‘confrontational driver’ list
ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Forbes put together a list of the most confrontational drivers in the United States. Missouri ranks high in the rude behavior ranking. They surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country in August to come up with this list. The questions that scored the highest are whether people had been bumped into on purpose, yelled at, forced off the road, or had a gun pulled on them. Questions with lower scores include if someone had been cut off, honked at in frustration, tailgated, or threatened with a gesture.
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
'The Beast': Field Museum gets new dinosaur fossil found in Missouri
Scientists found the remains of a 35-foot long, duck-billed dino called Parrosaurus Missouriensis in Missouri back in 2017.
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Believe it or not, the St. Francois Mountains are in Missouri and several mountains shape this range
View towards the Saint Francois Mountains of the Missouri Ozarks from the top of Knob Lick Mountain.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a mountain range in southeast Missouri known as the St. Francois Mountains. They're referred to as Precambrian igneous mountains. They climb over the Ozark Plateau. Precambrian dates back to the Earth's early history.
St. Charles’ first self-standing Chick-fil-A in the works
Chick-fil-A is planning for its first self-standing restaurant in St. Charles in the 2000 block of Zumbehl Road. It's not yet clear how soon the restaurant might open
A Kansas City pontoon boat has turned into the 'best front porch' for artists on the Missouri River
Each day thousands of Kansas City commuters drive over the Missouri River, but few have ever taken a boat ride on its waters. Local sculptor and artist Roger MacBride wants to change that. “This my river.” MacBride says. “I share it with others but it's my river, and if you...
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
