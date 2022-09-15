With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 9 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is San Jose (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton wide receiver and Oregon commit Jurrion Dickey. He jumped from No. 15 in the previous ranking.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO