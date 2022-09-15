Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, are its most accessible to date, so it's little surprise that we're seeing the manufacturer pull out all the stops when it comes to convincing shoppers to give them a try. That's meant some incredible discounts and bundle deals so far, starting right from the get-go with tempting pre-order deals. We just saw Amazon knock $200 off the price of the Fold 4, and now Samsung's following suit with not just the same price cut, but some extra bonuses on top.

