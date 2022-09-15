Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Time Out Global
Flash Forward
If you were to ask almost any local what Melbourne is best known for, there’s a chance you’ll get a reference to its laneways. While a good number of Melbourne laneways are already filled with art, eateries, and hidden bars, there are a fair few that are lesser known and haven’t reached their full laneway potential, until now.
Phone Arena
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
21 Best-Cast Older Versions Of Actors In TV Shows And Movies
I'm convinced that the older characters on This Is Us and Yellowjackets are literally the actors in a time machine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro tipped to launch next week
We’re expecting 200MP cameras and prices that make the iPhone 14 look even more expensive
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Airversa Purelle brings Thread support to Air Purifiers in a compact form factor
Thread continues to be the theme of HomeKit in 2022, with it becoming a key future-proofing checkbox I am looking for with all new HomeKit products. Currently, there’s only one HomeKit-enabled air purifier with Thread, and that is the Airversa Air Purifier. I’ve had it in place for a few weeks, and it’s quickly become my favorite HomeKit-enabled air purifier.
notebookcheck.net
1MORE SonoFlow over-ear headphones launch with ANC, Bluetooth and LDAC support
May be best known for its various earphones; however, it asserts that its new wireless over-ear headphones are at least as advanced, with their support for ANC, the "latest & fastest" LDAC codec and a Hi-Res Audio certification. The SonoFlow headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 rather than the newer 5.3 standard,...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept. 14: 10% off Parallels subscription, Arlo camera sale, 15% off Jackery power solutions, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wednesday's bestdeals include $20 off Sonos Adventure set speaker pack, $70 for 1st gen Apple Pencil, $46 off Elegoo 3D printer, and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
Geekom Mini Air 11 Review (and Giveaway!)
The Geekom Mini Air 11 is a tiny, cheap, and versatile Windows PC that can be used for a wide range of computing needs, for both business and personal use. While the price and form factor hits the sweet spot, its performance can be lacklustre with more intensive tasks. Key...
Business Insider
What is MagSafe? Understanding Apple's wireless charging technology
MagSafe is a wireless charging technology found in recent iPhone models starting with the iPhone 12. It uses magnets to ensure the charger and phone perfectly align for a top charging speed of 15 watts. MagSafe only magnetically connects to MagSafe accessories, so other devices won't snap to the back...
CNET
Best TV Deals of 2022: Save Up to $1,500 on LG, Samsung and Amazon Fire TVs
There's a lot to consider before you buy a new TV. You'll want to figure out how much space you have and how big your TV should be. If you're going to be using it for gaming, you might want one that has a high resolution and a fast refresh rate. Most new TVs are smart TVs that come with built-in apps like Netflix, Hulu and YouTube, as well as voice control and voice assistance.
Amazon adds a Goldilocks tier to its Kindle Paperwhite lineup
This week, Amazon announced the first refresh of its base Kindle e-reader in over three years, delivering some of the best features from the Paperwhite at a more affordable price. As it stands, there's very little reason to buy Amazon's upgraded model, as $100 now gets you a high-res display, USB-C charging, and even more storage for your collection of books. For anyone hoping to be persuaded by the more expensive version — despite the similarities — your prayers have been answered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung one-ups Amazon's best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal with extra storage and a free S Pen case
Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, are its most accessible to date, so it's little surprise that we're seeing the manufacturer pull out all the stops when it comes to convincing shoppers to give them a try. That's meant some incredible discounts and bundle deals so far, starting right from the get-go with tempting pre-order deals. We just saw Amazon knock $200 off the price of the Fold 4, and now Samsung's following suit with not just the same price cut, but some extra bonuses on top.
The best rated Samsung tablets on sale now: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab A8 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are several Samsung tables on sale now on Amazon and at Samsung. Whether you need a new tablet for...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday 2022: key dates, tips, and the deals we expect to see in November
Cyber Monday 2022 is still a way off yet - in fact, it's not set to take place until November 28th this year. It's well worth getting prepared if you're looking to save some cash, however. Why? Well, alongside the prior Black Friday event, it's the biggest calendar date all year for savings on tech.
Comments / 0