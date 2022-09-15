ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

Northeastern Georgian

Warren Douglas Hogsed

A memorial service for Warren Douglas Hogsed, 77, of Alto, will be announced in October. Mr. Hogsed passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Born Sept. 30, 1944, in Alto, he was the son of the late Frank Hogsed and Addie Maness Hogsed. Mr. Hogsed was retired from Fieldale Farms Corporation...
ALTO, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Ben Sorrells Brooks Jr.

A Celebration of Life visitation for Ben Sorrells Brooks Jr., 77, of Cornelia, will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Banquet Room at First Baptist Church of Cornelia starting at 4 until 6 p.m. Grant Reeves Honor Guard will be presenting military honors at 4 p.m. Mr. Brooks went...
CORNELIA, GA
Northeastern Georgian

A seasonal thing

To the editor: I have always enjoyed immensely the fall season. As the year progresses, I find myself once again negotiating with God. I promise to be a better person if He will only allow me to enjoy one more amazing fall. He, of course, has done His part. As...
TOCCOA, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Arrest Report

The following is a list of names entered into the booking computer at the Habersham County Detention Center for Sept. 12-15, 2022. Names, ages and towns are listed as they appear in the computer. Offenses listed are charges; guilt has not been proven. Nakeesha Johnaree Belford, 34, Clarkesville, theft by...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

