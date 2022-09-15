Read full article on original website
Related
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Parks invites you to Prairie Days
Darke County Parks’ staff and volunteers have been hard at work preparing for Prairie Days and are excited to invite you to come enjoy the fun on September 24th and 25th!. Apple butter cooking over the fire; pioneers in and around the Log House; vendors displaying their wares; tall-tales being spun; crafts to make, games to play, and don’t forget tasty food to eat! This is THE event for Darke County Parks, you don’t want to miss it! Each year, this Free Family Event brings in 4,000 people to Shawnee Prairie Preserve.
Sidney Daily News
Historical Society announces Ghost Tour
SIDNEY — This year’s Ghost Tour will be a spectacular leap from previous years in that the Shelby County Historical Society is privileged to feature two of the most famous sites in Shelby County: Bonnyconnellan Castle and GreatStone Castle. Not only will tour guides talk about these sites,...
Lima News
Community invited to benefit for cancer patient
LIMA — A benefit event is being held for Lima resident Jessica Jones, who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 neuroendocrine cancer which has spread to her ovaries, liver and bones. The family is in need of a reliable vehicle in order to travel to and from medical appointments,...
Preble County Pork Festival returns this weekend after originally being cancelled
EATON — Pork lovers unite, the big weekend is finally here!. The Preble County Pork Festival is coming to Preble County Fairgrounds this weekend after originally being cancelled due to rising costs. Festival goers can experience all things pork, live music, pig races, cooking demos, a beer and wine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City commission approves plans for former Good Samaritan site
DAYTON — The city of Dayton is announcing plans for the former site of Good Samaritan Hospital. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was at Wednesday morning’s city commission meeting when city officials, with the Dayton YMCA, revealed their plans to build a new YMCA facility of the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital.
Daily Advocate
Hiatt named director of public safety
UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City, Ind. has announced the appointment of Eric Hiatt to the newly created position of Public Safety Director. Hiatt is a long-time Union City resident with front line experience as a licensed paramedic, serving part-time Fire Department roles in both Union City, Ind. (1999-present) and Union City, Ohio (1980-1999). His career leadership roles have included Chief Financial Officer of the non-profit Center of Hope (1993-2008) and CEO of Heartland Ambulance (2011-2022).
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
Daily Advocate
33rd annual United Way outing raises $21,000
VERSAILLES — On Monday, Sept. 12, the Darke County United Way held its 33rd annual Golf Outing. The staff and board of directors are excited to announce the outing raised $21,452.13 with all proceeds going to the 24 non-profit programs of the United Way for the 2023 campaign. The United Way thanks the 27 teams that golfed and the generous sponsors who made this event possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Advocate
Versailles MusicFest honors veterans
VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Alumni Association sponsored the 2022 MusicFest at Heritage Park Sept. 10. This all day event was free to the public and showcased local talent with special performances by the Versailles Community and VHS bands, Amplified Show Choir, The Demange Brothers, the Kim Kelly Orchestra, Ohio Mystery Band, Nightfall, and 8 Ball. The Versailles Music Boosters also provided food and nonalcoholic beverages.
Daily Advocate
VFW and auxiliary hold contests for students
GREENVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary to Post 7262 (VFWA) is excited to announce the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s annual scholarships and contests for kindergarten through high school students who may compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prize earnings. Voice of Democracy contest is...
miamivalleytoday.com
2 new humane agents appointed in Miami County
TROY – Two new humane agents have been appointed with the Miami County Animal Shelter. During their Aug. 25 meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved the appointment of Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft and Abigail Daugherty as the new humane agents. Humane agents are similar to dog wardens, but...
tippnews.com
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRBI Radio
Bonus antlerless quotas lowered in Franklin, three other counties
— Indiana DNR has reduced the County Bonus Antlerless Quoats (CBAQ) in Franklin, Union, Fayette and Wayne counties as a result of Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) impacted the deer herd in those counties. DNR says Humans are not at risk for contracting EHD, which is a viral disease that may...
dayton.com
Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST
Pumpkin spice may be the official flavor of fall, but for this last weekend of summer mustard is the taste of choice in Springfield. The fourth MustardFEST will again see the “King of Condiments” in the spotlight with two days of food and fun-related activities revolving around mustard and its variants at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company and National Road Commons Park. The event has changed days this year: beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.
wktn.com
Alger Council Taking Legal Action to Get Property Cleaned Up
Alger council members voted to take legal action against a homeowner in the village that refuses to clean up their property. Councilman Mike Miller said the property in question is a mobile home on West Belmont Street in the village. Mayor Von Summa said that the homeowners have been written...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Yellow Springs (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Yellow Spring, Ohio?. In Yellow Springs, you will see various secluded cool places at different corners – the type you wouldn’t find anywhere else. This den of attractions is situated in Greene county in Ohio. It...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
Sidney Daily News
Decades of restaurant experience
SIDNEY — The Bridge Restaurant in downtown Sidney has been under new ownership since Aug. 19 — around the time of the restaurant’s 11th anniversary — and changes are afoot that will make the business more enticing for customers. New owner and Sidney native Doug Smith...
Dayton schools close the gap in education
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton students are bouncing back in education, as schools reach pre-pandemic gap-closing levels. According to a release by Dayton Public Schools, gap-closing levels show how well schools are helping their students meet expectations in English, Language Arts, Math and graduation. While levels fell during the pandemic, smaller class sizes and more […]
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
Comments / 0