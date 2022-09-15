ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump
Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht

Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Just how bad was DOJ under Trump and Bill Barr? Former New York prosecutor tells all

In June of 2020, the country was still in the throes of the COVID pandemic, and dealing with the prospect of a wild presidential campaign being waged in the middle of it. We were all glued to the TV watching doctors explain what happens when you go on a ventilator and looking at graphs that showed skyrocketing cases and death rates. There were a lot of important stories in that strange time that sort of passed under the radar. One of them was Attorney General Bill Barr's firing of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Now Berman has written a book about his time working under the Trump administration, "Holding the Line," and it's fascinating. The corruption of the Department of Justice under Barr was worse than we thought.
Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate former US attorney’s claim that Trump DOJ pressured his office to ‘aid them politically’

Washington CNN — The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate claims made by former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his forthcoming book that Trump-era officials in the Justice Department pressured his office to “aid them politically.”. “Throughout my tenure as U.S. attorney,” Berman writes in the book according to...
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Trump Allies to Face 'Avalanche' of Indictments in 2023: Harvard Law Expert

A Harvard law expert is anticipating an "avalanche" of "powerful" indictments of some of former President Donald Trump allies in the next year. Professor Laurence Tribe tweeted his prediction Friday morning following a Washington Post article reporting that the U.S. Justice Department recently issued dozens more subpoenas investigating events leading up to and during the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida home, and refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month.
